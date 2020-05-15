Resplendent Ceylon, Sri Lanka introduces “SafeStay” initiative

Read Article

Resplendent Ceylon has recently launched its “SafeStay” initiative. The SafeStay initiative includes a comprehensive manual, which will serve as a guide to ensure stringent health and safety measures across the three resorts located in Hatton, Weligama and Yala.

“Industries must take an in-depth look at their processes” said Malik Fernando, MD, Resplendent Ceylon, “Hotels and other tourism accommodation have a huge responsibility, requiring specific attention to build confidence and protect guests and staff.”

Resplendent Ceylon, part of the family-owned Dilmah Tea Company, is the pioneer in luxury experiential travel in Sri Lanka and the sole Sri Lankan members of Relais & Chateaux, the global fellowship of individually owned & operated luxury hotels and restaurants. Tea Trails, Cape Weligama & Wild Coast Tented Lodge, form an enchanting circuit from tea fields to clifftop beach & safari lodge.

Despite their resorts being small and isolated, spread out over large areas with private villa & bungalow experiences, Resplendent Ceylon is one of the few luxury boutique properties to create a guide of this nature and the company believes that such a manual is essential to build confidence as tourism resumes.

“Our mission now includes helping others in the industry as responsible citizens in the fight against the pandemic.” said Maheesha Ratnayake, COO, “Our expertise in paying attention to detail is now more critical than ever.”

Resplendent Ceylon will make its SafeStay Health & Safety protocol available to all hotels and tourism accommodation locally and globally, as the company sees the need to work together at a time like this.

The manual seeks to ensure the health and safety of guests, teams, their families, and communities. It covers logistics and transport, guest and staff contact areas, emergency response, safety equipment, chemicals, maintenance as well as communications. Contents will be updated with new recommendations as they develop. Mandatory training of staff on the standard is already taking place at all three resorts, as the country is now relaxing restrictions, and domestic travel is expected to commence shortly.

Resplendent Ceylon looks forward to welcoming guests back to Sri Lanka, maintaining their renowned standard of excellence, as well as enhanced levels of safety and hygiene.