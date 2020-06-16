Resplendent Ceylon offers sustainable experiences

Read Article

The portfolio of Resplendent Ceylon’s small luxury boutique hotels combines to form the Resplendent Journey – a collection of unique and carefully curated experiences that define Sri Lanka. These experiences delve into the culinary, natural, and cultural heritage of the island.

The company feels the national parks and forest reserves, the ocean, the heritage sites, the recipes, crafts and folklore, and above all the people who preserve with them centuries of history and heritage need to be protected and conserved, for which, it says it is serious about its responsibility to deliver meaningful sustainable outcomes.

Initiatives across Resplendent Ceylon Resorts include:

No plastic policy – Cape Weligama, Wild Coast Lodge and Tea Trails do not use plastic water bottles and straws. They provide glass water bottles in room and offer guests reusable aluminum bottles for excursions outside the resort. They are also in the process of examining their supply chain to minimise the consumption of plastic and non-biodegradable waste in packaging.

Volunteer work – Clean ups

The staff of all three properties initiates waste management activities in areas surrounding the resort at least once a month. These include beach cleanups at Cape Weligama, removing plastic and litter from jungle roads in and around Yala and cleaning up Castlereagh Lake.

Energy – Since 2019, the company said that its all properties have implemented aggressive measures to monitor and minimise energy wastage and is studying the feasibility of expanding the solar power output in 2021.

The company’s resorts have taken several initiatives to ensure sustainability throughout most of their operations.

Wild Coast Tented Lodge checks energy efficiency through a 155kva solar plant that meets 30 per cent of the resort’s energy needs during high occupancy periods; the air conditioning units in the cocoons help to generate hot water for the room by using a condenser unit that sits outside of the building, to collect heat that the air conditioner compresses and expels from inside. The heat passes through a copper heat exchanger that connects to a home or building’s hot water tank; No public areas areas are air-conditioned (restaurant, bar, reception, etc.) as they are naturally ventilated through innovative design; Tents are made from a unique fabric to manage temperature to reduce air-conditioning needs, etc.

At Cape Weligama, “good works” initiatives (funded entirely by the staff) initiate several projects a year. In 2019, the staff contributed essential items to a cancer hospital in Weligama. They claim to have given Weligama Railway Station a facelift with a fresh coat of paint and installed some colourful posters of old Ceylon around the station.

Ceylon Tea Trails has the smallest carbon footprint of the three resorts. No air-conditioning is required given the natural cool climate of the destination; Water is sourced from natural sources such as streams and wells; All food waste goes to a local piggery, avoiding landfills in in the hill country. The resort supports the MJF Crèche, a daycare centre for the children of tea pluckers and factory workers. The staff is often involved in projects such as lake cleanups, tree planting, supporting the local temples and schools. The resort, in partnership with Dilmah Conservation, supports the Wilderness and Wildlife Conservation Trust in its leopard research project, but housing a research station and supporting in reforestation activities.