Reni Pani Jungle Lodge completes 10 years

Reni Pani Jungle Lodge, which is a part of the RARE India Community of hotels that believe in conscious luxury, has completed a decade of offering a contemporary wildlife and conservation focused luxury hospitality experience in Satpura.

Talking about the journey, Aly Rashid, owner and head naturalist, Reni Pani Jungle Lodge, said, “The journey of Reni Pani has been a journey of Satpura as we know it. For the last decade, since tourism opened in Saptura, Reni Pani has been a pioneer and at the forefront in promoting responsible nature-based tourism. It has been a great journey full of memorable experiences with exceptionally interesting people who we have been privileged to host.”

Located in the Satpura National Park and Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, the Jungle Lodge offers twelve rooms and four luxury tents nestled in forested nooks with each accommodation unit having its own private butler. The Reni Pani experience encompasses everything that a nature lover would want; magnificent trees, a sprawling meadow, a seasonal stream, uneven yet beautiful topography and water holes that attract several species of birds and animals.

Blending adventure and eco-tourism, the Jungle Lodge offers a range of non-motorized ways of exploring the landscape and Satpura through activities like camping, walking safaris, canoeing and cycling. Keeping the experiences close to nature, every day the guests dine under the stars in different locations at a venue magically lit by lanterns and candles. The chefs prepare gourmet cuisines from the fresh local produce procured from the nearby farms.

Sustainability and eco-tourism have been key focus areas for the Lodge ever since its inception. Reni Pani has been a part of a reforestation project of 35 acres of its own land and has planted indigenous trees and managed grasslands. The Jungle Lodge also avoids single-use plastic and recycles the waste using locally available materials like soil, mud, brick and stones. In order to create a positive long-term community impact, the Lodge has partnered with Under The Mango Tree, a local not-for-profit organization, to train locals for beekeeping as an alternative source of income. Furthermore, majority of the staff at Reni Pani is from the local community, which has played an important role in empowering the community and improving the local economy.

Rashid added, “We have been working with the local community and authorities to revive the Satpura region by focusing on sustainable tourism and educating the visitors about the need for conservation and preservation of the wildlife in the region. We have curated unique nature-based experiences for the guests, showcasing the beauty of the wilderness while involving the locals by providing them employment. With our extensive experience and a decade of learning, we look forward to creating more memorable experiences for our guests while enabling the local community to create a sustainable ecosystem powered by eco-tourism.”

On its 10th anniversary, Reni Pani Jungle Lodge is inviting nature lovers, wildlife enthusiasts and evolved global travelers to visit the Lodge for a wildlife experience that is luxurious yet preserves the innocence of the destination.