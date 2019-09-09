Renaissance Mumbai hosts MasterChef Australia winner Chef Diana Chan

Renaissance Mumbai recently hosted the remarkably talented Chef Diana Chan, winner of the distinguished television show, MasterChef Australia 2017 who is known for her intriguing Asian-Australian fusion delicacies.

The coveted chef enthralled a select few in a gastronomical journey during a sit down dinner at Fratelli Fresh, Renaissance Mumbai. She curated a four-course menu which included her most exquisite delicacies crafted to perfection and were paired with flavourful wines.

The dinner was attended by corporate head honchos and celebrated personalities like Anukreehty Vas, Keith Sequeira, Rochelle Rao to name a few.