Rémy Cointreau with Flow Hospitality Training offers accredited training to hospitality workers

The Rémy Cointreau Group recognises the unprecedented difficulties currently faced by the hospitality industry around the world. Many professionals have either been furloughed or are currently unemployed and looking for an opportunity to enhance their skillset and advance their hospitality careers once trade reopens in their respective countries.

Loyal to its values and signature – Terroir, People and Time – Rémy Cointreau has partnered with Flow Hospitality Training, a leading online learning and development provider, to offer accredited training to hospitality workers at no cost.

“The On-Trade are critical to our industry and during this uncertain time Rémy Cointreau wants to give something back to the men and women around the world who bring our brands to consumers. In Flow Hospitality we have found the perfect partner who shares our core values and has a proven track record in providing world-class e-training within the sector,” shares Richard Lambert, Global On-Trade Director at Rémy Cointreau.

Members of the hospitality industry are invited to register for a wide selection of courses designed to expand their knowledge and practical understanding of various elements of the business; ranging from bartending to food, health and safety, to housekeeping, disability awareness, equality and diversity, customer service to wine and more intangible skills such as management, an introduction to leadership and effective team management.

“It’s encouraging to see a multi-national company like Rémy Cointreau giving back to the industry that supports it in such a meaningful way. We are delighted to partner with them to strengthen the On-Trade community,” said David Wither, co-founder, Flow Hospitality Training.

Hospitality workers are encouraged to register by contacting their local Rémy Cointreau account manager or via email to [email protected]