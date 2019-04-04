Realm Hospitality launches Dewa Thimphu in Bhutan

Dewa Thimphu by Realm Hospitality opened to guests from April 1, 2019. The luxury boutique resort is located on the hills outside Thimphu, Bhutan and offers stunning valley views from all rooms and the restaurant. Guests can enjoy the warmth of traditional Bukharis (Bhutanese wood-fired stoves) in the lobby and the restaurant while paging through an array of books placed all around the resort.

The resort’s fifteen rooms and suites, starting from 75 sqm in size, are among the largest in the

country and feature a living area, four-fixture bathrooms, large private terraces, and under-floor

heating. Hand-painted murals depicting Bhutanese life and culture dominate the wall behind the

headboard.

The restaurant features an a la carte daily changing menu with a selection of beverages, including

artisanal cocktails using local ingredients. Gourmands will enjoy the focus on fresh, local produce to create both international favourites as well as the chefs’ own signatures. The resort boasts of a

number of picturesque indoor and outdoor spots on its premises that are ideal for memorable private

dinners. The resort is also developing its own kitchen garden which will enable guests to enjoy a farm-to-table meal experience.

The Spa at the hotel offers three treatment rooms – including one for couples – that overlook the valley. Treatments include the popular Swedish and Deep Tissue massages, facials and body wraps and scrubs using local ingredients. Also on offer are an indoor heated swimming pool, steam, sauna, and a 24-hour fitness centre. The resort also boasts of several vantage spots ideal for yoga and meditation. A traditional Bhutanese hot stone bath and an outdoor couple treatment room will become operational shortly.

“Dewa Thimphu was born from a vision to showcase genuine Bhutanese culture and hospitality in all its simplicity, to visitors to the country,” said Kinley Tshering, one of the developers of the project. “Dewa means ‘peace’ in Dzongkha (the national language of Bhutan) and it seemed the perfect name for our quiet location amidst the hills,” he added.

“Dewa Thimphu is conceptualised on the lines of a large but cozy residence. We want our guests to

associate the genuine warmth, personal attention, and flexibility to their different needs with what

they would expect at a close friend’s home,” said Sid Savkur, CEO, Realm Hospitality, which manages the resort.