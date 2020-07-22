RCI partners with Sanskruti Suites & Resort

Read Article

RCI, the global leader in holiday exchange and part of the Wyndham Worldwide family of brands, welcomed a brand new affiliation, Sanskruti Suites & Resort to its existing 4, 300 hotels base. With this new addition, RCI’s India portfolio has reached to 214 resorts in the country.

Located equidistant from Pune and Mumbai in Karjat, the resort makes for a perfect weekend holiday. The resort offers 30 luxury villas, featuring a living room, kitchenette, one master bedroom and one children’s room on the attic floor. It has 36 Studio Suites, featuring a small living room area, well equipped kitchenette and a king size bed and 6 Studio Suites, featuring a small living room area, well equipped kitchenette, a king size bed and a large terrace. Additionally, the resort is a pet friendly property.

Commenting on the affiliation, Rishi Verma, BD Head, Indian Sub-continent, RCI, “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Sanskruti Suites & Resort into the world’s largest vacation exchange network and we look forward to working closely with them to build new and innovative programs that will provide increased flexibility, benefits and opportunities for their owners and our members. At RCI, we believe in creating family holidays with unforgettable memories, and our partnership with Sanskruti Suites & Resort will complement this vision.”

The resort offers a pure vegetarian multi cuisine restaurant, a 24/7 Coffee Shop, a sports bar, a large Banquet Lawn admeasuring 45,000 sq. ft and in room dining. It also offers a Swimming Pool, an open air jacuzzi and massage rooms. Several cultural activities take place at the resort such as pot making, bullock cart rides, puppet shows, rangoli and bangle making etc.

“We look forward to working with RCI to provide our Resort Owners with global exchange options. Timeshare exchange is a great vacation selection for travelers worldwide and we are confident that working with RCI will make Sanskruti Suites & Resort a popular vacation destination for those looking to enjoy a weekend getaway in Karjat,” shared Shrikant Ashok Chopda, partner, Sanskruti Suites & Resort.