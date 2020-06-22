RCI India undertakes post Covid family travel mindset survey

Read Article

RCI India has undertaken a Post Covid family travel mindset survey in India. The survey covered RCI members who have travelled in the last 3 years.

The survey revealed that 71 per cent of the members preferred to travel to a domestic destination of which 90 per cent of respondents preferred a domestic beach or hill station. Regarding future travel readiness, while 47 per cent said they were ready to travel in the next year, 42 per cent were ready to travel in the next six to nine months.

Safety and hygiene at resorts is a major deciding factor for families. Among those surveyed, 30 per cent expressed concerns about travel and safety measures. Information to be provided in advance to help plan a vacation.

Domestic and drive-to destinations are to be the immediate focus. Members seek for advance communication regarding the safety and hygiene measures implemented at the resorts.

RCI is the worldwide leader in vacation exchange with over 4,300 affiliated resorts in nearly 110 countries with 1.8 million exchange vacations each year. It is part of Wyndham Destination Network and the Wyndham Worldwide family of brands. Since its inception in India in 1992, RCI has affiliated resorts in over 60 unique destinations across the country, giving holidaymakers access to more than 200 resorts in India as the global portfolio.