Rational India with Origa Lease Finance introduces first-of-its-kind B2B equipment leasing model

As the hospitality industry has been facing the brunt of cash flow crunch due to the pandemic and the subsequent country-wide lockdown, negative news has been hovering every day showcasing the plummeting sentiments of entrepreneurs shying away from investing a lot of money in the capital-intensive business in the new normal. Easing the burden off the beleaguered hoteliers and restaurateurs’ shoulders, Rational India – a globally leading CombiSteamer manufacturer has partnered with Origa Lease Finance, to introduce a first-of-its-kind B2B equipment leasing model for Rational’s products.

Calling it a pioneering project, Vikram Goel, MD, Rational India, said, “It is a first-of-its-kind offering for F&B companies in the country, in an organised way. The equipment leasing facility, however, is a big market in the US, UK, Australia and other parts of Europe. We are now trying to bring the concept in India.”

Goel is positive that the model will boom in the India market, firstly because of the current uncertain situation created due to the pandemic, for which various companies are facing hurdles that importantly include cash flow crunch as a result of which there is a huge dearth of capital investment in the market. “The leasing option is introduced with a focus to help the industry, wherein the end-user would actually eliminate their entire Capex cost and also fixing the opex cost. Secondly, the consumer can pay in easy installment over two years, he informed. After the end of two years, the consumer has multiple options of which first is to return the unit without any liability; second option is that they can retain the unit by paying a nominal amount, and the ownership of the unit gets transferred to the end buyer; the third option is the consumer can renew their lease for another two years, wherein the EMI costs would be further reduced,” he elucidated.

“The best part of the leasing model is it carries zero per cent interest fees,” underscores Goel.

“The message that we are trying to give to the market is that the business owners don’t need to park a sum of money for the product, but all they need to do is fix their opex cost and focus on rebuilding their business. We at Rational and Origa will take care of everything that the unit needs, be it maintenance, transportation of the unit, etc. Also, the equipment leasing model takes care of the entire maintenance of the unit and consumables, which traditionally is an expense for the consumer, hence eliminating any extra costs to be borne by the consumer. It is actually zero cost that the consumer will have to incur during the lease period, and it will be maintained by Origa and Rational together,” said Goel.

Shrirang Tambe, founder & CEO, Origa Lease Finance, said, “We are an RBI registered NBFC and India’s first lease tech firm providing entire end-to-end equipment management solutions through the leasing model. If a consumer wants to opt for the leasing model for a Rational unit, we buy the unit from Rational and then lease it to the consumer for 24 months. The EMI to be paid by the consumer includes all the costs bundled, hence driving out any hidden costs hassle. Furthermore, being a tech-enabled company, our processes right from registration to the transportation of the unit is agile as compared to the traditional manual process of the same which is cumbersome and time-consuming.”

As the cost due to this model gets added as opex instead of capex to the balance sheet of any business, Goel said the model is ideal for pre-existing hotels and restaurants. He further added that the offer can be conveniently claimed by other institutional businesses too which include caterers, cloud kitchens, QSRs, hospitals, schools, etc.

The leasing model is cashflow backed rather than collateral backed – hence the entire emphasis is on cash flow generating ability of the equipment, concluded Tambe.