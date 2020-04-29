Rational extends two-year warranty on professional kitchen equipment by three months

Read Article

Rational, a world market and technology leader in the field of hot food preparation for professional kitchens, taking into consideration the current dire situation, has decided to extend the two-year warranty by three months for all SelfCookingCenter, CombiMaster, CombiMaster Plus and VarioCookingCenter, provided that it expires in March, April or May 2020.

Vikram Goel, MD, Rational India, emphasised that this adjustment will be made automatically and free of charge. “Customers who have a warranty claim in the next few weeks do not need to worry about these costs. It is important for us to show that we are at our customers’ side, especially when business is low”, as Goel explains the initiative of Rational.

The Rational service partners, who are familiar with the extended warranty, are still responsible for all service calls.