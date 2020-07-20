RARE India to host its annual event ‘Discover RARE’ virtually on July 23

Read Article

RARE India will be hosting its annual ‘Discover RARE’ event on July 23. The event aims to introduce the participants to the latest additions to the RARE India Community as well as share updates on Covid-19 readiness of the RARE India hotels. Owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, this year the event will be hosted virtually on ZOOM from 14:00-17:30 hours (IST). Targeted towards Destination Management Companies, Foreign Tour Operators, Representation Companies and the media, participation in the event will be ‘by invitation only’.

Talking about Discover RARE 2020, Shoba Mohan, founder, RARE India, said, “‘Discover RARE’ over Chai and Samosa is an annual event in the Capital that we eagerly await. It is an occasion for us to meet friends and colleagues in the travel and hospitality trade, share news and updates as well as showcase the additions to the RARE India portfolio. In the current scenario, we have turned entirely to virtual platforms to engage with the industry. The all-important Chai & Samosa will be DIY in the WFH scenario and we hope this small initiative can help our colleagues in the industry engage with us and the community.”

Discover RARE 2020 has been planned as an educative, interactive and fun afternoon. The first session will begin with information on COVID-19 readiness of the RARE Community by Mohan. This will be followed by presentations on the new hotels in the RARE India Community. These hotels and travel experiences include a luxury desert camp perched on a high dune, tea bungalows in Tamil Nadu, an atmospheric heritage home, stunning mountain getaways, cruising expeditions and a floating hotel. At the end of the event, a fun quiz will be held with the winners receiving prizes sponsored by the RARE India hotels.

Founded by Mohan in 2004, RARE India offers advocacy, market intelligence, distribution, sales and marketing support, via its offices in Delhi, Mumbai and the UK, to highlight the unique destinations and experiences of brand ‘India’. The organisation’s vision is to advocate authentic and sensitive travel experiences by exposing the travellers to off-beat, stylish and owner-run hotels. The RARE India Community currently consists of 66 experiences spanning three countries (India, Nepal & Bhutan), 16 States in India alone and 53 hospitality brands. Focusing on ‘Conscious Luxury Travel’, the Community has an inherent ethos of sustainability, preservation and conservation all in the realm of luxury.