RanceLab to showcase new products at EF&H Expo Hyderabad

Established in the year 1996, RanceLab is one of the world’s leading ERP software providers with its presence in over 40 countries including India, Middle East (GCC), South-east Asia and Africa and is the trusted IT partner of more than 35,000 successful brands. It renders its services to the retail and hospitality industry and provides them with a ready-to-use ERP software that takes care of all business operations and always keeps them ahead of their competition. Its innovative technologies and result oriented approach have enabled businesses to achieve a 5 to 1 RoI within one year by effective controls and increase in sales up to 40 percent.

RanceLab will be showcasing its new products at the 38th edition of Express Food & Hospitality Expo to be held at Hitex Exhibition Centre from 24-26 September 2019.