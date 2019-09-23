Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

People on the move

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Latest Updates

RanceLab to showcase new products at EF&H Expo Hyderabad

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Established in the year 1996, RanceLab is one of the world’s leading ERP software providers with its presence in over 40 countries including India, Middle East (GCC), South-east Asia and Africa and is the trusted IT partner of more than 35,000 successful brands. It renders its services to the retail and hospitality industry and provides them with a ready-to-use ERP software that takes care of all business operations and always keeps them ahead of their competition. Its innovative technologies and result oriented approach have enabled businesses to achieve a 5 to 1 RoI within one year by effective controls and increase in sales up to 40 percent.

RanceLab will be showcasing its new products at the 38th edition of Express Food & Hospitality Expo to be held at Hitex Exhibition Centre from 24-26 September 2019.

Share

Related posts

McDonald’s adds 12 new offerings in south, west region

Mohit Rathod

IHCL launches new salon brand ‘niu&nau’

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

MasterCard, AccorHotels partner for priviledge programme in Asia Pacific

Mohit Rathod

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More