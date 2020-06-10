Ramesh Ramanathan: The timeshare business as a product does very well during recessionary period

Read Article

While the traditional hospitality industry is adversely impacted due to the pandemic, Ramesh Ramanathan, CMD, Sterling Holiday Resorts, in conversation with Express Food & Hospitality, underscores how the timeshare business sustains during such unprecedented times given its inflation-proof benefits to the patrons

While the whole hospitality industry has been hurting, how has the pandemic impacted timeshare business in the country?

The outbreak of Covid-19 has made social distancing and hygiene part of the new norm and will be an integral part of holidaying as well. India will come out stronger than ever once these challenging times are behind us. The Indian tourism industry is dominated by domestic tourism and local demand – and this will be all the more so for the near future, while international travel remains subdued. We see demand coming back post the lockdown is lifted in resorts which are at a drivable distance.

Also to understand the situation from a customer’s viewpoint, we connected with our members who had made bookings from March to May and subsequently cancelled their stays. While doing so, to our surprise, almost 70 per cent of them said they are ready to come back for a holiday to stay as soon as we re-open. Although, all of the members mentioned that they will all be driving to the resorts and will not consider taking any sort of public transport at this point of time.

Out of our 100,000 base customers, almost 75,000 are covered in Drive-to-resorts, and therefore we will open the resorts once we get the go-ahead. We are expecting our existing members as well as FITs (people who are going to take short holidays) to travel to resorts as soon as we re-open.

The timeshare business or membership as a product does very well during recessionary period. Across the world, this business sustains because people realise the value of holidays and the need to book something which is inflation-proof, which will assure them of good holidays.

That is one of the reasons what tends members to come now, because there is no room rent to pay. All the expense they need to take care of is travel and food. Earlier we used to do all our sales as direct sales, and that would take place face-to-face either we used to meet people at different venues or when they would visit our resorts or in their homes. Now because of the social distancing norm, we have now converted our entire selling mechanism to sell over phone or over a visual medium like a zoom call, etc. We have quickly changed our mode of operations, our entire presentation and communication to go on to that sort of a platform till we can go into back to the usual.

Hence, we foresee the new memberships to be lower for two-three months, thereafter it should regain its momentum in the country.

Did you witness the impact of the pandemic ahead of the lockdown in the country? What subsequent measures did you take to optimise costs?

Prior to lockdown we did not see a significant impact on business, however, we had quite a lot bookings for February and March. Before the lockdown was announced and the upsurge in Covid-19 cases, we were aiming at hitting 70 per cent growth in comparison to 64 per cent in the same time last year, and were expecting 88 per cent occupancy this year compared to 85 per cent of last year. At the time of the outbreak, we were certain about one thing that if coronavirus continues to impact the travel industry, domestic travel will flourish.

Our expectation about how the industry would pan out post lockdown is lifted are still constant. We expect the revival to come by next year, and the next financial year i.e FY-22 will be expected to be a growth year. Moreover, brands will have to ensure the highest levels of hygiene and sanitation. We will definitely see the trend of contactless service, engagement activities and dining as per social distancing norms and an overall sense of safety. Although, smaller players will find it difficult to sustain until the government comes up with some solution to the support the industry.

We have ensured to maintain a skeleton staff across all our properties. This will ensure we have quick turnaround time when the lockdown is lifted and we can resume operations. As of now we have three-phase strategy as per which we intend to open our resorts. In the first phase we aim to open resorts that are at a driveable distance from key cities, such as in south we have Ooty, Kodai, Munnnar or Wayanad; in the western region we have Lonavala, Mount Abu and Goa. Similarly, in north, we have Mussoorie, Nainital, Corbett and Dharamshala and finally, in the east we have Bhubaneswar, Darjeeling to name a few.

In terms of strategy, we have developed a very comprehensive programme called “Sterling CARES”. The reason why we call the programme “Sterling CARES is to convey the idea of the warmth and passion of the Sterling employees in ensuring the delivery of enjoyment and fun that customers will look forward to. Our program is sculpted based on the guidelines by WHO, FSSAI and HACCP. Sterling Holiday Resorts has created an entire process that starts from pre-arrival and covers the stay until the check-out. Collection of guest details will be done pre-arrival for contact-less check-in. Amenities will be reduced from the rooms and alternate day cleaning will be organized to reduce staff contact.

As a part of the safety and hygiene protocol, restaurants table layout will be done as per social distancing norms. Multiple meal sessions with guest reservation will be organised to avoid crowding along with facilities of contactless takeaway and mini-buffets. High-contact areas will be sanitized every 2 hours. Facilities like the Spa, Gym and Swimming pool will temporarily be unavailable to ensure social distancing. We have also curated a set of activities which guests you can enjoy while maintaining social distancing and other protocols. This will give them an opportunity to step outside in the sun. We have also given enough attention on improvement of in-room entertainment should guest choose to spend their time in-doors.

One of the major aspects of Sterling CARES is that it also includes an exclusive “Holiday insurance”. This insurance has been introduced because uncertainties of the current scenario. This service covers every individual travelling for up to Rs.3 Lakh and is being offered as a complimentary service to the customers but the customer has to opt for it. This will cover all the flight delays, flight cancellations, baggage loss, emergencies, etc.

Sterling properties are spread out over acres of land and the accommodation is dispersed providing plenty of space for guests to enjoy nature with social distancing. Sterling has designed a new set of games and activities, in the guests’ rooms and in designated locations within its resorts, conforming to the norms of social distancing, safety and hygiene, so that guests can enjoy these activities with their family in their respective rooms, and outdoors within the safety of the resort.

The employees have been meticulously trained and certified on the Sterling CARES protocols. Sterling CARES Champions have been identified in every resort to help the guests and to ensure the highest standards of safety are maintained.

For MICE guests, the check in and check out process will be done with minimal paper work. There are a range of venue options within the spacious resorts to split groups and activities along with ensuring social distancing between sessions in their large lawns and pre-function areas.

As flights are grounded and international boundaries not keen on opening anytime soon, how at Sterling are you facing the brunt of loss of international travellers? What are the alternative revenue streams that you are vouching on amid the crisis?

With international travel expected to slow down at least for this year, it will only add demand in favour of domestic travel, at least for the foreseeable future. We are most likely to witness revenge spending happening once the lockdown is lifted, however, there would be a set of new consideration factors that will come in play while shortlisting the destinations like safety, hygiene, social distancing, and proximity.

Also, being cognisant of the fact that India has a plethora of splendid locations like the hill stations, beaches, forests, cultural sites, and other iconic attractions, Indian travellers are most likely to plan stress-free pocket-friendly domestic vacation with their close ones. India or the Indian Hospitality industry can majorly harp on local tourism. Brands can benefit from infusing local culture, local flavours in terms of cuisine and culinary, along with offering an experience rich heritage and deliver an overall hyper-local feel.

There’s going to be a lot of innovation in hospitality towards sustainability, exclusivity, creating safe havens for slow travel. There will be a shift towards more conscious travel, with sensitivity towards the impact of a hotel on both its environment and community. We will see people hop from one place to another less. You’ll stay longer in each destination. You’ll look at more offbeat places. To start with, you’ll fly less and self-drive more. This would definitely excite any traveller to holiday domestically and thereby create demand, paving way for growth of the sector at whole.

The fundamental need for people to travel hasn’t disappeared. The moment these restrictions are eased or lifted, you will see that the necessary travel will come back. Industries such as travel, which are going through an immediate shock, will lead the recovery.

What are the initiatives that you are considering to create a win-win situation for all the stakeholders, including property owners, employees and guests?

How does the future roadmap of expansion for Sterling Resorts look? What about the resorts in the pipeline?

In terms of recovery, we have already begun to witness some green shots. People are coming forward and making bookings for July and some months ahead for September and October. This is a resilient industry and we have survived this trying time, going forward, I foresee growth by Jan-February-March 2021. The next six months are going to be low in terms of demand, and slowly once the customer confidence picks up we expect to see sense normalcy in the holiday business.

Since our brand had matured and established itself, around a year and a half ago we moved into a management contract. We had signed for 400 plus rooms last year, which are yet to come. There are going to be a lot of new opportunities and employment once we re-open, although, new MC deals may not happen in 3 to 4 upcoming months but from September-October onwards new signings are likely happen for next calendar year of 2021.

We are all set to go about our services in 24-48 hours across our key resorts as soon as the lockdown is lifted. Sterling has put together a schedule for re-opening its resorts in a phased manner. The activity will begin once the Central and State Government announces green zones in the resort areas and the respective catchment areas. The resorts that will be opened in the first phase will be: Goa, Ooty, Kodai, Mussoorie, Wayanad, Jaipur, Darjeeling, Mount Abu, Munnar, Lonavala, Nainital, Kufri, Puri. Sariska, Yercaud, Thekkady, Gurvayur, Karwar, Yelagiri, Palaveli, and Rajakkad followed by Agra, Gangtok, Manali, Corbett, Dharamshala, Kanha, Anaikatti and Srinagar.