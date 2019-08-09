Ramada by Wyndham continues to expand hotel footprint in India

Ramada by Wyndham – one of the leading hotel brands globally with around 870 hotels in over 60 countries – continues to grow its footprint in India with the recent addition of four openings so far this year and plans to open three additional hotels by 2020 in key destinations such as Thiruvananthapuram and Aligarh.

Ramada by Wyndham is part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,200 hotels and 20 brands in more than 80 countries. This expansion is part of the company’s comprehensive plan to bolster its footprint in the wider south Asian sub-continent, including India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ portfolio in region currently includes 46 hotels and more than 4,100 rooms with plans to add 40 hotels and more than 5,000 rooms by 2025, reinforcing its presence in the region’s rapidly growing mid-market hospitality segment. In addition to Ramada by Wyndham, the anticipated openings in the wider region will further expand the Ramada Encore, Howard Johnson and Days Hotels by Wyndham portfolio, whilst also introducing the Wyndham Grand and Wyndham Garden brands.

Panos Loupasis, VP of development, Middle East, Eurasia & Africa, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said, “The travel industry is gaining terrific momentum In India, with huge potential for the hospitality sector, particularly in the mid-market segment, and we are delighted to have such a strong representation in this exciting market. Our latest openings and development plans further cement our commitment to India and the wider region and perfectly support our mission to make hotel travel possible for all.”

Recent openings in India include – Ramada by Wyndham Kapurthala, located on the Jalandhar – Kapurthala highway near Pushpa Gujral Science City, the hotel is the first Ramada by Wyndham hotel in Kapurthala. This 69-key, amenity-rich hotel features comfortable guest rooms, a pool, health club, and expansive event space along with a restaurant, bar, and lounge. The hotel opened in March 2019.

Ramada by Wyndham Bengaluru Yelahanka was the first Ramada by Wyndham hotel in Bengaluru. The 80-room hotel opened in May 2019. It is spread across five acres of landscaped gardens and offers multiple conference and leisure facilities, including a pool, spa and a fitness centre.

Ramada by Wyndham Jaipur Jaisinghpura – Located away from the hustle and bustle of the city and a short drive from the Amber Fort & Palace, City Palace, Hawa Mahal, and Jantar Mantar, this 97-room contemporary hotel is the third Wyndham Hotels & Resorts property in Jaipur. Opened in June 2019, the hotel offers substantial meeting facilities, a gym, outdoor swimming pool and two restaurants.

Ramada Plaza Lucknow Hotel & Convention Centre – this new-construction upscale hotel is part of a dual development with the existing Ramada by Wyndham Lucknow and features 207 rooms. It also has an executive lounge and convention centre featuring large meeting and events facilities with outdoor lawns, three on-site cafes and restaurants, a retail shop, and even an art gallery. The hotel has easy access to Lucknow’s International Airport and Kanpur City.

Some of the anticipated openings in India by 2020 include Ramada by Wyndham Gandhidham Shinay which is located in Gandhidham, the economic capital of the Kutch Region of Gujarat in West India, this new-construction hotel will feature 60 contemporary guest rooms, large meeting and banqueting facilities with lawns for outdoor events, on-site cafes and restaurants, a spa, fitness centre and an outdoor pool – as well as easy access to Kandla and Mundra ports. The hotel is expected to open in early 2020; Ramada by Wyndham Aligarh GT Road – located in an important business centre of Uttar Pradesh in Central India, this 60-room new-construction hotel will offer well-appointed guest rooms, multiple meetings and events spaces, and a range of leisure facilities. The hotel will offer direct access to GT Road, connecting Aligarh with Delhi, and is expected to open in early 2020; Ramada by Wyndham Thiruvananthapuram – situated in the capital city of the Southern Indian state of Kerala, the hotel is expected to open in early 2020, and will offer 108 well-appointed rooms, meeting and events facilities, three restaurants, a retail outlet, gym and a rooftop swimming pool. The hotel is a short drive from Trivandrum International Airport and the railway station, as well as main local attractions.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ properties around the world participate in Wyndham Rewards, the company’s loyalty programme, giving more than 77 million members globally a generous points-earning and redemption structure.