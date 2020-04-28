Rahul Leekha: We at Coffee By Di Bella plan to keep our growth commitment going a few months post the lifting of the lockdown

Read Article

As the restaurant segment in India till date remains shuttered due to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, reportedly many are going to halt operations on the back of high overheads and no revenue. Rahul Leekha, director, Coffee By Di Bella, while speaking to Akshay Nayak about the current situation of the sector, underscores that the company’s expansion plans in India will remain bullish post the lifting of the lockdown

As the restaurant sector in India was already reeling with many obstacles prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, what are the new challenges that the sector has seen with the pandemic and the lockdown?

The COVID-19 pandemic situation will lead to a new normal, the whole DNA of going out will change, people will be more trusting towards established & international brands. Health, safety and hygiene will be of prime importance. I feel it will be much more difficult for bars & nightclubs to survive as they are facing challenges of high rentals, bigger supply chains, surplus staff and consumer sentiment which will be target focused rather than discovery, brand loyalty will play a big role currently. Overall, although difficult, I believe the post-COVID period will be of survival of the fittest. Brands with fewer overheads, focus on profitability and strong hygiene/products will emerge stronger. I assume some 30-40 per cent of the restaurant industry won’t be able to survive which in-turn will be an opportunity for players who sail through.

What measures are you at Coffee By Di Bella devising to ensure efficient capital management and keeping the business afloat during this unprecedented crisis?

For us, of course, it is safety first and nothing can be compared to the value of human life. We are currently, majorly focused on taking care of our people. Over the years we’ve built strong relationships with both internal & external to the organisation, we are overwhelmed with the support we are getting all-over. To remain afloat we are strategising on being ready to cater to the new world consumer hence engineering our products, SOPs & training. For the time being, we have started online deliveries.

How are you ensuring a win-win situation for all the stakeholders in the organisation, and keeping your employees motivated too?

This is a tough time emotionally for our employees, we are focusing on their mental health and are getting counsellors on board, our staff will have access to them. We are also looking at ways to keep them motivated by communicating with them digitally. On a positive note, our attrition has been below five per cent which means we have a lot of old employees who are well in sync with the ethos of the company and know we’ll be there for them in our tough times.

What dynamic plan have you chalked out at your cafes post the COVID-19 crisis for ensuring the utmost safety of patrons and employees?

We are closely following guidelines given out by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other global experts and will be stringently following steps including frequent temperature checks, sanitisation, deep cleaning. Use of gloves, masks & face shields. We are also monitoring trends in locations/countries where lockdowns have been eased/lifted. Once again health & safety will be of prime importance, we will be reducing our sitting capacity in stores by a minimum of 50 per cent. We will be incorporating contact-less in-dining a pilot of which we ran in our stores a few years back, where we had Ipads on all tables for ordering. We are also working on a To-Go Menu which will be a Quick Grab & Go format and be available both in contactless delivery and take away.

Future roadmap and expansion plans in the post-COVID world.

We currently have 25 Coffee By Di Bella stores & another 25 Waffle By Di Bella Pincodes in Mumbai city. We have been very committed to the India growth story. We have opened 25 cafés in 24 months and plan to keep our growth commitment going a few months post the lockdown is lifted. Our three-year plan is to open 100-150 stores pan-India.