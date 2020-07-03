Rahul Chaudhary: At CG Hospitality, going forward our focus will be on wellness and leisure business

Read Article

Heading CG Corp’s hospitality wing, CG Hospitality, Rahul Chaudhary, MD & CEO, CG Corp & CG Hospitality Holdings’, forte lies in developing strategic alliances in both established and emerging markets. Under his leadership, CG Hospitality has built a legacy of joint ventures with esteemed partners, including Taj, Jetwing and Radisson. Chaudhary speaks about their future course of action in the new normal

How do you see the dynamics of the operation of the traditional hospitality industry changing in the ‘new normal’?

With the unprecedented outbreak of Covid-19, the world is going into partial or complete lockdown to further contain its spread. The resultant short term and long term impact on human life, businesses, and the government is hard to predict at the moment given the uncertainty as things evolve. As the world continues to come to terms with this global health crisis, there is no doubt that the pandemic will change the world as we know it.

As the signs of recovery have started surfacing from certain regions, the first steps in the direction of the revival of the T&T industry are to address the fear of health & hygiene in the minds of people. The recovery will be slow but once the Covid is contained the tourism industry will be the first sector to clock major growth. Given travel continues to be one of the most preferred mediums of rejuvenation, post the lifting of the longest ban on international/domestic travel, people will want to explore again. However, there will most certainly be a shift in the travel and destination preferences, as safety will be a new luxury. Domestic tourism is expected to revive before international tourism and this will be a boost to local businesses. Business travel followed by domestic leisure will be the initial segments to revive.

Travellers will be extremely cautious in choosing their destination and the offerings provided. Hospitality and the service industry as a whole has always had a lot of ‘Human Touch’ associated with it for personalised attention and care. We will certainly see major changes in this aspect as limiting human contact with guests and the services will become mandatory. There will be more focus on providing a no-contact experience, right from check-ins to payments to in-room services. Earlier, breakfast and wifi were considered essentials and now sanitisers in every hotel space will be the new essential. Consumers will be more comfortable with smaller boutique hotels rather than larger ones as drivable destinations will see more demand. New hospitality trends like staycations, wellness tourism, and digitisation will gather momentum in the near future.

Promoting tourism of such nature will lead to more focus on the quality & safety of the travellers as well as the locals, preservation of heritage, more eco-friendly ecosystem, higher consumption of local products and more authentic travel experience. This will also help local cultural heritage thrive leading to the promotion of businesses such as artisans and zero-kilometer markets.

Hoteliers will now focus on ideating innovative offerings to suit these changing preferences as the focus remains on ensuring the highest standards of health & hygiene. In the long term, in a complete Covid-free world, the emergence of the new tourism trends such as adoption of cloud technologies and digitisation will revolutionise the travel and tourism sector as we know it.

How has the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown impacted CG Hotels & Resorts’ business in India and abroad?

Our first response to the Covid crisis was to ensure the survival of the business. To ensure sustainability aligned with the changes this pandemic has brought about to the hospitality industry we have been restructuring our business approach. This entailed rethinking our cost structure like doing zero-base budgeting for all our hotels. We have legacy hotels where we had invested in hotels that are almost 40-50 years old and they had the legacy of an existing cost convenience and payroll which is the biggest cost incurred in the hotel operations. To address this we started engaging with our partners to align ourselves with the Covid situation and be able to mutually work on a cost basis that is acceptable and viable to both. Furthermore, we also revisited our business model. An example that would showcase our steps in this direction would be our Vivanta Hotel in Kathmandu which remained open right through the lockdown because we had two guests who had to stay back due to the travel advisory. Since we had to run the hotel to cater to our guests, we explored other revenue generation modules like starting delivery services. We began delivering lunches to hospitals and to the doorstep of consumers and it resulted in a profitable approach. We have just recently started opening our hotels strictly adhering to the government protocols and with focus on the 3 main aspects- ‘Quality, safety & reliability’. We have introduced rapid testing in all our operations which gives instant results warranting about 90 per cent accuracy and also providing an extra sense of security to our guests. For our Indian Taj Safaris, we are working on an aspirational 2020 plan on how to add more assets, and centralise our services which will help with cost optimisation and revenue rationalisation creating a sustainable business for the long run.

As the traditional MICE business will take a major hit, what alternative revenue streams at CG Hotels & Resorts are you vouching on?

Every crisis I believe brings with it new learning, disruptions and opportunities. The Covid pandemic has offered us an opportunity to rethink the tourism industry and drive a more sustainable module. This crisis for me is an opportunity to re-assess our cost basis, re-think the current business model, identify areas of operational efficiencies and revenue enhancements by incorporating innovative revenue streams.

Going forward, Wellness and leisure business will be our focus because I believe that’s where the major influx of business will stream from, considering the growing focus on health and people wanting a change of scenario from being confined in their homes. For CG Hospitality, we have a 3-5 year plan of survival, revival and to thrive.