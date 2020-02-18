Radisson Hotel Group starts the new decade by signing 17 new hotels in India

Read Article

Radisson Hotel Group has celebrated the start of the new decade by signing 17 new hotels in India. As the Group enters the third year of “Destination 2022”, its global expansion and transformation strategy, these signings will boost the company’s portfolio in South Asia to more than 150 hotels and 17,000 rooms, both in operation and under development.

One of the fastest growing international hotel operators in India, Radisson Hotel Group is now present in more than 60 cities across the country. The Group is actively pursuing opportunities to introduce its industry-leading brands to key gateway cities and rapidly emerging destinations nationwide, including Tier-II and III cities.

“We are excited to open the year on a high note with 17 impressive hotel signings. We are focused on developing strong partnerships across the country and delivering exceptional guest experiences, in line with our global standards. We remain fully committed to our owner relationships and will continue delivering maximum returns for our esteemed investors,” commented Zubin Saxena, MD and VP – operations, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

With domestic and inbound travel on an upward trajectory and India projected to be the world’s fastest-growing business travel market in the coming years, Radisson Hotel Group is extremely optimistic about the opportunities for growth. The new hotels will add approximately 1,880 hotel rooms across India.

Radisson Blu Hotel Jaipur Malviya Nagar – Located in Jaipur, one of the three cities in Golden Triangle tourist circuit, the city is well connected with major cities of India through its international airport as well as through its prominent presence on rail and road network. The 180-room hotel will feature an all-day dining restaurant, a themed bar, a specialty restaurant, meeting and conference facilities including a pre function area, ballroom and meeting rooms, a fitness center and a swimming pool. The hotel is expected to be operational by 2025

Radisson Hotel Greater Noida – With a high-visibility location in the National Capital Region (NCR), surrounded by blue-chip companies, this hotel will enjoy strong connectivity to Delhi via the Noida Expressway and to Agra via the Yamuna Expressway. The 180-room hotel is part of a mixed-use project featuring 1,200 office units, boosting corporate demand. Facilities will include an all-day dining restaurant, a bar, rooftop pool, fitness center and extensive event space. The hotel is scheduled to open in 2021.

Radisson Hotel Dehradun – Located one kilometer from the center of Dehradun, the state capital of Uttarakhand, the hotel will delight guests with 360-degree views of the forest and Mussoorie Hills. The 120-room property will attract leisure guests and business travelers alike. Guests will have access to multiple Food & Beverage (F&B) outlets, including a rooftop bar and restaurant, and a spa, swimming pool, fitness center and event spaces, including a ballroom. The hotel is expected to be operational by 2023.

Radisson Hotel Agra – Newly-opened in June 2019, the hotel is perfectly positioned in Agra, one of India’s top leisure destinations. The 165-room hotel overlooks the Taj Mahal, creating outstanding options for leisure travelers and the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) market. Guests will enjoy a rooftop pool, several F&B outlets, a fitness center, spa and salon, and indoor and outdoor event spaces, including a pre-function area.

Radisson Hotel Gurugram Sohna Road City Center – Operational since April 2019, this 135-room hotel enjoys a prominent Tier 1 location on Sohna Road, Gurugram, which is home to more than 250 Fortune 500 companies, making it ideal for corporate business and MICE. The hotel features 511 square meters of space spread across ballrooms and meeting rooms, two restaurants, a bar, swimming pool, spa, salon and fitness center.

Radisson Hotel Vadodara – Located in Vadodara, one of the largest cities in Gujarat, this hotel will be an important flag for Radisson Hotel Group. Situated in the city’s industrial hub, the hotel will offer 140 rooms, two restaurants, a deli and coffee lounge, a fitness center and swimming pool, along with 1,670 square meters of conference space. Scheduled to be operational by 2023, this hotel will be a preferred location for social and corporate functions.

Radisson Hotel Bareilly – This will be the first international upscale hotel in Bareilly, one of India’s 100 planned smart cities. Located off the Bareilly Bypass Road, less than one kilometer from the new Bareilly Airport, this 100-room hotel will also be easily accessible from Lucknow and Delhi. Guests will have access to function space, a restaurant, bar, fitness center and swimming pool. The hotel is expected to be operational by 2021.

Radisson Hotel Vaishno Devi – This 100-room hotel will mark the Group’s entry into Katra, one of India’s most important pilgrimage sites, with over eight million visitors per year. The hotel is conveniently located close to Katra Railway Station and features meeting spaces, a restaurant, fitness center, spa, salon and swimming pool. It forms part of a dual-branded development with Park Inn by Radisson. The hotel is scheduled to open in 2022.

Radisson Hotel Dehradun – Located in the state capital, the hotel will offer a 360-degree view of the forest reserve surrounded by the Mussoorie hills. The 120-room hotel will feature an all-day dining restaurant, a rooftop bar, fitness center and swimming pool with a deck and bar. The hotel is expected to be operational by 2023.

Park Inn by Radisson Vaishno Devi – The hotel will be the second part of a dual-branded development with Radisson Hotel Vaishno Devi. Together, the complex will deliver a choice of 184 rooms and suites across two international brands – midscale Park Inn by Radisson and upscale Radisson – catering for different guests, including short-stay pilgrims. The hotel will feature an all-day dining restaurant and a fitness center. It is scheduled to open in 2022.

Park Inn by Radisson Kashipur Resort – The hotel will mark the company’s debut in the industrial city of Kashipur, Uttarakhand. Located on the access road to Jim Corbett National Park, the hotel will cater to leisure travelers attracted by the area’s natural wonders, as well as business and MICE guests. Nestled in landscaped gardens, the hotel will offer a total of 100 rooms, a restaurant, meeting spaces, outdoor swimming pool and fitness center. This property is scheduled to open in 2022.

Park Inn by Radisson Saputara – This will be Radisson Hotel Group’s first hotel in Saputara, Gujarat’s most popular hill station. Located close to the city’s main tourist locations, the hotel will offer open function spaces for weddings and other events. Nestled in rocky hills with lush green views, Park Inn by Radisson Saputara will compete for both leisure and MICE business. It is expected to be operational by 2022.

Park Inn by Radisson Surat – Radisson Hotel Group’s first hotel in Surat, this property will be a part of mixed-use development consisting of commercial, retail and entertainment facilities. Park Inn by Radisson Surat will offer a total of 100 rooms, an all-day dining restaurant, a swimming pool, fitness center and 260 square meters of meeting space. Located in a prime city spot surrounded by commercial establishments, this hotel is expected to be operational by 2021.

Park Inn by Radisson Jalandhar – Located in one of India’s 100 new “smart cities”, this property will have excellent rail and road connectivity to other major cities in Punjab, as well as Delhi NCR. This centrally located midscale hotel will feature an all-day dining restaurant, a bar, fitness center and swimming pool. It is expected to be operational by 2023.

Park Inn by Radisson Gwalior – The hotel will mark the Park Inn by Radisson brand’s market entry into the “smart city” of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Located near the railway station and just 2-3 kilometers from the main commercial and retail areas, the hotel will feature an all-day dining restaurant. It is expected to be operational in 2020.

Park Inn by Radisson Jabalpur – Located in the growth hub of Jabalpur, the hotel will be situated approximately eight kilometers from the city center. The hotel will feature 115 rooms and house an all-day dining restaurant, rooftop bar and ample meeting spaces. The hotel is expected to be operational in 2022.

Park Inn by Radisson Mashobra – The hotel will be the first international hotel in Mashobra – a preferred tourist getaway destination in North India. The hotel will offer 125 rooms with beautiful valley views and is expected to be operational in 2023.