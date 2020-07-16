Radisson Hotel Group South Asia partners with EazyDiner to strengthen its F&B capabilities in the region

Read Article

Radisson Hotel Group South Asia has partnered with EazyDiner to strengthen the Group’s F&B capabilities in the region. The collaboration will serve all 94 operating hotels of the Group’s portfolio in India and will include table booking and home delivery services.

“We are excited to roll out our association with EazyDiner to usher in a new era of restaurant dining and safe food deliveries with participation across our network. This partnership is a very timely step for us as we innovate our business model to reach more guests. Food and beverage constitutes a critical lever of our strategy and is central to our business recovery and brand building efforts in these critical times,” said Zubin Saxena, MD and VP – Operations, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

Radisson Hotel Group South Asia has devised 20 signature dishes for home delivery. Curated by Chef Rakesh Sethi, a known culinary expert in the Indian F&B industry and presently corporate executive chef for Radisson Hotel Group South Asia, these include items like Paan Kulfi with Gulkand Cake and Supari Cigar, Angaar E Jamun (Chocolate stuffed Gulab Jamun flambeed) and Trio Symphony (Gajar Halwa/Gulab Jamun Terrine/ Kalakand Tart/Kesar Phirni) amongst many others. Guests will be able to order these dishes online along with their favorite cuisines across Radisson Hotel group South Asia’s specialty restaurants through EazyDiner’s EazySafe+ platform that ensures safe takeaways and minimal-contact deliveries.

“Partnering with Radisson Hotel Group, South Asia, is a great value addition for us, and we are delighted to bring their signature dishes to our customers. The Group offers some of the nicest all-day dining restaurants in the country run by top chefs and renowned names like Chef Rakesh Sethi. The EazySafe+ hygiene rating by EazyDiner features these restaurants at the top of the list and we are certain that this collaboration will be mutually rewarding,” said Kapil Chopra, chairman of the Board, EazyDiner.

Radisson Hotel Group has rolled out Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol, a new program of in-depth cleanliness and disinfection procedures, in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. Additionally, exhaustive food safety and hygiene manual and food and beverage protocol guidelines have been laid out for all hotels to ensure safe and secure F&B experience.

This collaboration will provide food lovers an opportunity to discover and book tables at Radisson Hotel Group’s restaurants when they become available for in-person dining while home deliveries can be booked immediately with a simple three-step ordering process and hassle-free online payment.