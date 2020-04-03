Radisson Hotel Group shows solidarity for community with #RadissonCares

Read Article

Radisson Hotel Group recently announced #RadissonCares to show solidarity and continuous support for its guests, employees and community. The Group’s hotels across the globe were encouraged to light up the facades of their hotels as a message of hope. In India, several of the group’s 94 operating hotels came together to light up their facades in creative displays such as heart shapes, letter L-O-V-E and face masks.

“The wellbeing and safety of all our guests, team members and visitors remains our top priority. The thought behind the initiative was to show our love for the guests we miss and look forward to welcoming again, all the workers supporting us during these times and our team members,” said Zubin Saxena, MD and VP -operations, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.