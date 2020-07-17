Radisson Hotel Group lines up 15 new hotel signings across EMEA in Q2 2020

Read Article

Radisson Hotel Group announces 15 new hotel signings across EMEA in Q2 2020. The new signings re-affirm the Group’s commitment to its ambitious 5-year development plan. Radisson Hotel Group continues to expand its new brand architecture and further strengthen its presence across EMEA.

Elie Younes, executive VP & chief development officer, Radisson Hotel Group, said, “Our business is based on long term relationships built on trust and responsibility. Despite the unprecedented challenges we face, we continue to work closely with our stakeholders to support the business. We consequently expanded our footprint in Italy, France, Austria, Greece, Russia, Ukraine, the UAE and across Africa. This is thanks to the relevance of our brands and the dedication of our team. We are grateful to our hotel owners for trusting our brands and people”

The fifteen new signings mark key milestones:

Addition of six new hotels in Africa bringing the total to almost 100 hotels across 32 African markets

Cementing the groups’ position in Ukraine as the largest international operator with 7 hotels and 1,355 rooms in operation and under development

Further cementing the group’s leading position in Russia with two additional hotels

Third signing of the Radisson RED brand in Austria

Two new signings in the most renowned ski destination in Italy boosting the group’s portfolio to 10 hotels in operation and under development

One new Radisson Blu property on the picturesque island of Santorini, one of the world´s most popular resort destinations

Grand Hotel Savoia Cortina d’Ampezzo, A Radisson Collection Hotel in Italy (Opening 2020)

The premium lifestyle hotel will have 126 guest rooms, including 19 junior suites and 8 suites. Leisure and dining facilities will include an exclusive destination restaurant, lobby and cigar bar, as well as a relaxing wellness and spa area. With 600 sqm hi-tech meeting and events space, the hotel will have the largest conference area in Cortina.

Radisson Residences Savoia Palace Cortina d’Ampezzo in Italy (Opening 2020)

The new Radisson Residences Savoia Palace Cortina d’Ampezzo strengthen the group´s strategy to roll out further brands in Italy, a key focus country for the group’s expansion. The upscale hotel will feature 45 apartments, ranging from 31 to 50 sqm, all with Radisson’s unique brand features. Radisson Residences Savoia Palace Cortina d’Ampezzo will also offer a lobby bar and a well-equipped gym.

Radisson RED Innsbruck in Austria (Opening 2023)

Radisson RED Innsbruck will boast a total of 161 rooms, including family rooms and junior suites. The interactive lifestyle hotel will offer leisure guests and business travelers an exciting bar and restaurant concept with outdoor terrace, a fitness studio and two creative meeting and event rooms. A spectacular Sky Bar on the eighth floor will also offer stunning views of Innsbruck´s city center. Located in the mixed-use development “Das RAIQA” between the main station and Old Town, the new urban complex also features retail space and public art galleries and will be walking distance to many of the tourist hotspots.

Radisson Hotel & Convention Centre Johannesburg, O.R. Tambo in South Africa (Opening 2020)

The Radisson Hotel & Convention Centre Johannesburg, O.R. Tambo will introduce the group’s upscale Radisson brand to Johannesburg with its 289 modern rooms. Located on a private estate in Bredell, Kempton Park, the hotel will offer an array of dining options, including four restaurants, three bars an entertainment deck and an executive lounge. The hotel’s meeting and events facilities offer a large conference center with a 1,260-seater auditorium and five conference rooms. The leisure facilities will include a gym, spa & wellness center as well as three outdoor pools.

Radisson Hotel & Congress Center Saransk in Russia (Opening 2020)

With 137 rooms, Radisson Hotel & Congress Center Saransk offers an all-day dining restaurant, outside terrace, lobby bar and well-equipped fitness center with a swimming pool and a sauna. The hotel features the largest meeting and events facility in the Mordovian Republic with over 700 sqm of meeting and events spaces. The hotel is located in the heart of the city center. Saransk is the capital city of the Republic of Mordovia and one of the most beautiful cities in Russia. Over the past years, the city has become increasingly popular for tourists both for sporting events as well as its historical heritage.

Radisson Hotel Ulyanovsk in Russia (Opening 2020)

Radisson Hotel Ulyanovsk is located in the historical city center. The hotel will offer 176 guest rooms and suites, an all-day dining restaurant, lobby bar, outside terrace and various meeting rooms. Ulyanovsk is a strong industrial city, with many international companies having their manufacturing bases in the city, especially within the automotive and aircraft industries.

Radisson Collection Hotel, Bamako in Mali (Opening 2020)

Scheduled to open within the next six months, the Radisson Collection Hotel Bamako in Mali introduces Radisson Hotel Group’s high-end brand to Africa, as the first Radisson Collection hotel to open in the continent. The 200-room hotel will offer exceptional dining experiences across its five food and beverage outlets, from an all-day dining restaurant and a specialty restaurant to a café, a bar and an executive lounge. The hotel also features an expansive 1,200 sqm meeting and events area consisting of a ballroom and seven conference rooms. Guests can stay fit in the hotel’s fully equipped gym or unwind in a serene setting within the spa or alongside the pool. The hotel is located in the heart of Bamako nearby to the city’s diplomatic district.

Radisson Blu Zaffron Resort, Santorini in Greece (Opening 2021)

With its characterized architecture and luxurious style, the Radisson Blu Zaffron Resort, Santorini will feature 102 spacious rooms, suites or exclusive villas. Guests will be thrilled to explore the hotel´s all-day dining restaurant, pool bar and a glorious outdoor swimming pool. The property will also offer a wellness center with a fully equipped gym to revitalise the body, mind and soul. A 134 sqm meeting room will be perfect for any social gathering or business function. Located in Kamari village, the property is only 150 meters away from the beach and seafront promenade. The seaside village is also an ideal starting point for exploring the Mésa Vounó mountain and it´s archaeological site of Ancient Thera, a landmark of Santorini with historical temples and public institutions.

Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Malo-les-Bains in France (Opening 2021)

The hotel, scheduled to open in Q2 2021, complements the group’s existing 16 properties in operation in France and will be the 13th of the upper upscale Radisson Blu brand to open in the country. As well as 110 rooms and suites all of which include a private terrace, guests will be able to enjoy all-day dining, a lobby bar and terrace and a spa and fitness center. The hotel also has 255 sqm of dedicated meeting and event space. Located on the coast of Cote d’Opale overlooking the beach front and adjacent to the city center, the hotel is 3km from Dunkerque train station, 50 km from the Eurostar and 15 km from the Belgian border.

Radisson Hotel Addis Ababa in Ethiopia (Opening 2021)

Radisson Hotel Addis Ababa is Radisson Hotel Group’s fifth hotel in Ethiopia. The 114-room hotel will boast a wide variety of food and drink outlets including a traditional Ethiopian specialty restaurant and an international all-day-dining restaurant which leads to the pool bar. The hotel will also have a third bespoke panoramic bar. Radisson Hotel Addis Ababa is located just four km from Ethiopia’s newly expanded Addis Ababa Bole International Airport terminal, now the biggest airport aviation hub in Africa, expected to accommodate 22 million passengers a year.

Radisson Hotel Fujairah in UAE (Opening 2021 )

The Radisson Hotel Fujairah will perfectly complement Radisson Hotel Group’s city and leisure hotels across the United Arab Emirates. The hotel will consist of 193 keys across various room types including standard, superior and suite categories. The property will feature an all-day dining restaurant, a specialty restaurant, a bar and an executive lounge. Additionally, guests will be able to enjoy an outdoor swimming pool and a fitness studio. To further enhance the offerings within the property, the hotel will incorporate fully equipped, state-of-the-art meeting and events facilities, making it an ideal location for local and international business and leisure communities. Radisson Hotel Fujairah is the Group’s second Radisson hotel in the Emirate, bringing its UAE portfolio to 24 hotels in operation and under development.

Radisson Hotel Pechersk Park Kiev in Ukraine (Opening 2022)

The first of the new Radisson brand hotel to open in Ukraine’s capital city, this hotel is set to open its doors by Q2 2022. As well as the 167 upscale rooms and suites, guests will also be able to enjoy a vibrant ground floor that offers a combined space for reception, bar and all day restaurant with doors out to a summer terrace, a dedicated floor for meeting & event space, including an outdoor terrace and a spa and a fitness center offering Turkish baths.

Park Inn by Radisson Durban International Airport DUBE in South Africa (Opening 2022)

The new-build hotel introduces the upper midscale Park Inn by Radisson brand to Durban and strengthens Radisson Hotel Group’s current portfolio of 15 hotels (3,007 rooms) in operation and under development in the country. The 168-room hotel will have a lobby bar, rooftop all-day dining restaurant and rooftop pool terrace with eight different meeting & event venues. The hotel will also complement the national business circuit with a Park Inn by Radisson in each of the three major cities of South Africa (Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg).

Radisson Hotel & Apartments Accra in Ghana (Opening 2023)

The hotel is a full renovation of an existing 121 room hotel and construction of an additional tower which will offer 54 hotel apartments, creating a mixed-use development. From an all-day dining restaurant, lobby bar and rooftop restaurant, bar and pool terrace, every culinary preference will be catered for. The versatile meeting and events facilities are made up of 12 different venues with an area of 1,173 sqm. The hotel will also include a gym, spa and swimming pool.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Abuja City Centre, Nigeria (Opening 2024)

The Radisson Blu Hotel, Abuja City Centre is the group’s first hotel in Abuja, complementing the group’s nine hotels in operation and under development in Nigeria. Located in the heart of the central business district of Nigeria’s Federal Capital, the 258-room hotel will boast five different food and beverage outlets from a specialty restaurant and all-day-dining restaurant to a lobby bar & café, a picturesque pool terrace and a business lounge. The leisure facilities will include a 555 sqm wellness spa, a gym and a swimming pool to maintain guest’s wellness.