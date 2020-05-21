Radisson Blu expands in the Caribbean with resort signing in Dominican Republic

Read Article

Radisson Hotel Group today announced the signing of Radisson Blu Resort & Residences, Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. Located on the beautiful beach of Cabeza de Toro, the resort will be just ten minutes from downtown Punta Cana and the Punta Cana International Airport. The resort is also next to major attractions where guests can go swimming with dolphins at Dolphin Explorer or deep sea fishing with Club Nautico Cabeza de Toro. Prior to opening its doors as a Radisson Blu, the property is undergoing an extensive renovation to further enhance the guest experience with exceptional, state-of-the-art amenities and services.

“While our world looks a little different today, we know travel will return, and we are working diligently to provide the best hotels, in top destinations, with in-depth cleanliness and disinfection procedures for our guests as soon as they feel safe to travel again,” said Jim Alderman, Chief Executive Officer, Americas, Radisson Hotel Group. “Radisson Blu is showing incredible growth in the Caribbean with upcoming locations in Aruba, Grenada and now the Dominican Republic, which demonstrates our momentum as we move forward in executing our strategic growth strategy.”

The resort will feature 164 suites, distributed among twelve buildings. There will be a variety of room types, with some suites offering full kitchens and incredible, panoramic views of the Caribbean Sea. Guests will be able to enjoy the onsite spa, fitness center, beach access, along with an outdoor pool and jacuzzi. There will also be a small meeting space for intimate gatherings and events. The resort will have a multitude of dining options at its five restaurants featuring a variety of cuisine including Caribbean, Italian and a healthy juice bar and deli. Additional amenities will include butler service, in-room dining, airport pickup and private check-in. The resort is anticipated to open in Q4 of this year.