Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru a part of ACREX Hall of fame

Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru has been recognised in the Hall of Fame by ISHRAE (The Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers) for their innovative ideas using appropriate technology in energy saving and sustainability. Anantha Padmanabha, chief engineer, has been instrumental in executing the sustainable project at the property.

This accolade of participation aims to recognise iconic projects in India which can be global benchmarks in energy efficiency and sustainability. This further can encourage the industry and other ventures to utilize these experiences.

The hotel’s 40 feet atrium which has a splendid Italian flair boasts of 60 per cent natural light. An unconventional stratified cooling system cools the bottom 10 feet of the 40 feet atrium, while the rest of it is provided with just an air flow. The drip irrigation for the foliage, 2.4 MW of power produced through solar power, oil free chillers instead of conventional chillers have yielded around 39 per cent energy savings for the hotel.