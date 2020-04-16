Radico Khaitan and Bacardi India produce quantities of sanitisers to extend support to the country

Read Article

Radico Khaitan, the largest manufacturer of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in India, has successfully produced the first batch of hand sanitisers to extend its support to the country in the worrisome time of coronavirus outbreak and to meet the demand of the increasing hand sanitisers in the country.

On similar lines, Bacardi India will be producing 70,000 liters of hand sanitisers, which will be distributed primarily to district government hospitals in these states. The company is working closely with local district authorities to ensure a steady supply to the hospitals.

“To combat the situation, Radico Khaitan decided to extend support to the country. Radico Khaitan decided to expand the use of Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) at the company’s mother distillery in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh and at other bottling plants in different parts of the country in this time of distress,” said Amar Sinha, COO, Radico Khaitan.

Radico Khaitan – The maker of Magic Moments Vodka and Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky got the license last week and soon after started the production and delivery to the primary health care authorities and government hospitals. “As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Radico Khaitan has already distributed the first batch of hand sanitizers to government authorities and hospitals in a few states,” said Sinha.

“While the Radico 8PM Extra Strong Hand Sanitisers will be distributed to both B2B and B2C channels, currently we have begun only for the former. It will be available at the retail stores soon,” added Sinha.

“Apart from Rampur, the manufacturing and distribution of hand sanitizers has also commenced in Southern part of India. We have already expanded the imprints in Telangana, Karnataka, Hyderabad and Uttar Pradesh. We will try and cover as many states as we can to the best of our capacity and capability.” stated Amar Sinha.

Joining a company-wide effort to help mitigate the risk of COVID-19, Bacardi India has commenced production of hand sanitisers at its co-packing facility in Telangana, an initiative the company plans to roll out in additional states where it has co-packing manufacturing facilities.

This initiative follows a global announcement on the company’s commitment to help produce more than 267,000 gallons (1.1 million liters) of hand sanitizers, as worldwide demand continues to exceed supply. Bacardi-owned manufacturing sites across the United States, Mexico, France, England, Italy, Scotland and Puerto Rico are already part of this effort, where the company is diverting its global production power, resources and processes to supply the much-needed alcohol essential for the increased production of hand sanitizers.

V. Muthukumar, operations director, Bacardi India, said, “We, at Bacardi, have always endeavored to support local communities, especially during difficult times like these. By boosting the supply of hand sanitizers, a critical need of the hour, we hope to strengthen the fight against COVID-19.”

The company facilities will be making use of alcohol in stock, as well as set aside designated quantities of alcohol, for production. All sanitisers produced will contain more than the minimum alcohol content recommended by the World Health Organisation.

Conscious of the impact on industry partners, Bacardi has also pledged US$3 million USD globally to support bars and restaurants affected by the COVID-19 shutdown, through an initiative called #RaiseYourSpirits.