Quilon at Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites retains Michelin star for 13 successive years

Taj’s prestigious Indian restaurant, Quilon, in the heart of the iconic Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites and Residences, London has been awarded a Michelin star for the thirteenth successive year in the Michelin Guide for restaurants in 2020.

Quilon prides itself on South-west coastal Indian cuisine and was first awarded a Michelin star in 2008, putting the restaurant firmly on the international food-lovers map. It has impressively held this prestigious accolade ever since. Quilon’s menu fuses traditional elements of home-style cuisine with a contemporary twist, giving a different perspective on the dishes. The culinary experience at the restaurant, mostly designed for sharing, offers tailor-made tasting menu options along with a world-class wine list.

Digvijay Singh, General Manager, St. James’ Court & Taj 51 Buckingham Gate, Suites & Residences, London stated, “We feel immensely proud of Chef Sriram and the talented team at Quilon for retaining a Michelin star for the 13th consecutive year. The experience the restaurant delivers to guests and visitors at the hotel is absolutely unrivalled, and the team works tremendously hard to produce authentic Indian cuisine that is the best in the city. We’d like to thank all of our loyal and new customers at Quilon, who have supported the restaurant’s journey over the years.”

Multi award-winning Chef Sriram launched Quilon when it first opened its doors in 1999, and has been leading the restaurant from strength to strength ever since. Using only the freshest of ingredients, the team at Quilon has been delivering signature dishes, from Black Cod and Coconut with Asparagus and Snow Peas to Mangalorean Chicken and Masala Dosa.