QualityNZ to host virtual culinary competition in India

Read Article

Cricketing legend and Chennai Super Kings Coach, Stephen Fleming is putting his support behind what is believed to be the first vVirtual Chef competition involving New Zealand products in India. Fleming, along with Brendon McCullum and Daniel Vettori, is a shareholder and ambassador of the Indian based import company, QualityNZ Imports. He believes that in these extremely difficult times that everyone needs to be supporting each other & industries that are seriously affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2020 QualityNZ Culinary Cup is supported by the South Indian Culinary Association, the Indian Culinary Forum, and the Western India Culinary Association. Per the Covid restrictions, the competition is only being run in NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai and was limited to the first 60 online applications. The competition requires the chefs to prepare and cook two dishes from the QualityNZ range available here in India, in their own home kitchens and film the experience. Fleming was keen to point out that the aim of the exercise is to share the passion and skills the chefs have with those of us who just love to cook at home.

Dr Nitin Nagrale, CEO – India and emerging markets, QualityNZ, said the interest in the competition had been incredible. “The places available in the competition were full within 1 day of the entries opening and we were well oversubscribed. It has been fantastic, and we are thrilled the Chefs have appreciated the opportunity to compete in the competition and be involved in something they are so passionate about,” he added.

The competition will be judged by the Culinary Association heads, Chef Davinder Kumar, Chef Salil Fadnis, and Chef Jugesh Arora. Fleming will also play a role in the judging. Those who make it to the final will also need to rally up their social media contacts because 50 per cent of the judging score will be done via ‘likes’ on the videos that are posted on the QualityNZ YouTube channel. Dr Nitin Nagrale explained, “We felt that because this competition was being designed to encourage ‘home chefs’ across India, they should also get a chance to vote for their favourite recipe and video, and help determine the winner.”

The 120 Chef videos entered in the 2020 QualityNZ Culinary Cup videos will be posted to the QualityNZ Youtube channel on June 8 and voting will close on June 15. The winner will receive the 2020 QualityNZ Culinary Cup; 50,000 rupees worth of QualityNZ lamb and seafood, and a Weber BBQ valued at over 46,000 rupees.