Pushpendra Bansal: We at Lords Hotels & Resorts will up-sell dining, spa, and other ancillary revenue opportunities post the crisis

Although the global hospitality industry has taken a beating with more than 70 per cent business razed due to the ongoing pandemic and the subsequent lockdown across countries, many hotel brands are bullish about their pre-decided expansion plans with a robust contingency plan in place. Pushpendra Bansal, COO, Lords Hotels and Resorts in conversation with Akshay Nayak highlights the company’s aim to open 40 hotels by end-2020 and their plans to recover the business once the crisis ends

How has 2019 been for Lords Hotels & Resorts?

Year 2019 was favourable for the brand. We opened hotels in Birgunj (Nepal), Kurnool, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Goa, Nathdwara, Morbi, Jamnagar, Udaipur and Guwahati. We also signed up hotels in Lonavala, Vyara, Rajkot (three hotels), Lucknow, and Dirang. Lords Hotels & Resorts is eyeing 40 hotels by end-2020. The group will foray into new geographies, including East and South.

How will the impact of the on-going crisis be on the midscale hotel segment in India?

The forward bookings for the inbound season of October 2020-March 2021 are picking up very slowly. The important travel marts which are marketplaces for contracting next season are also getting postponed to future dates. The holiday season business is also at a stake due to the current pandemic.

Since you are also operating hotels in Nepal how is the government supporting there?

The Nepal government on Tuesday decided to extend the lockdown period till April 27 as the Himalayan nation continued to witness an increase in the number of coronavirus cases. The World Bank has approved a fast-track US$29 million COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project to help Nepal prevent, detect, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthen its public health preparedness. The project provides emergency support to enhance Nepal’s capacity to detect cases and ensure prompt contact tracing consistent with World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines and Ministry of Health and Population protocols. It will also help set up new intensive care units, beds, and isolation facilities across the country.

What is the relief plan that you are providing in these difficult times?

Lords Hotels and Resorts gears up to provide free meals for the health professionals and other needy people. The group also offers doctors, nurses and other medical first responders accommodation who are helping the country fight against COVID-19.

What strategies at Lords Hotels and Resorts are you considering to bounce back post the crisis?

Staycation would be promoted. While locals may be hesitant to risk flying, especially to destinations that are highly impacted, they may be open to a local getaway and willing to spend more than usual due to limited travel options to other destinations. We would consider including F&B credits, complimentary parking, late checkout, and tickets to local attractions. Dining, Spa, and other ancillary revenue opportunities will be up-sold. Advance purchase offers that guarantees future stays would also be promoted.