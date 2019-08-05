Puratos Sanskaar Foundation celebrates fourth graduation day ceremony

Graduating day ceremony of the fourth batch of bakers from Puratos Sanskaar Foundation School, a bakery school, run as a CSR initiative by Puratos India, was held in Navi Mumbai on August 1, 2019. This year 21 students from diverse backgrounds received their certification in bakery, patisserie, and chocolate. During the intensive two-year study programme students learn the art of baking simple breads to complex finished applications. Each of these graduating students have been provided a platform for opportunities within the industry in India.

Speaking at the occasion, Peter Deriemaeker, markets director – Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, Puratos said, “People Care is one of the important initiatives at Puratos. The Puratos Sanskaar Foundation School is a reflection of this value; in our pursuit to enable a comfortable future for the skilled children coming from underprivileged families. This year we have the fourth batch of students graduating from the school and we are very happy and proud about it.”

Ashish Seth, MD, India and area director, South Asia, Puratos Food Ingredients India, said, “Given India’s growing love of bakery, patisserie & chocolate items, there can’t be a better time than now to enrich the talent pool in the industry by providing fully trained professionals. With a batch graduating for the fourth consecutive year, we are sure to add the right value and fill the skill void that existed for all these years.”

Puratos is determined to provide enriching opportunities to young and keen students from underprivileged backgrounds. The school has an equal opportunity policy for boys and girls and students who are recruited irrespective of social background. The foundation offers them a means to learn from best-in-class faculty members and be meaningfully employed with quality employers within the industry. At the same time, Puratos is offering the industry, high quality, and thoroughly trained resources to not only meet but exceed the benchmarks of this specialised industry.

Puratos India is a subsidiary of Belgium-based Puratos Group – one of the world’s largest bakery, patisserie and chocolate ingredients manufacturer. Puratos Sanskaar Foundation School premises are fully equipped and offer a test bakery, classrooms with all the necessary bakery training essentials. The teachers at the school are selected based on their experience in the bakery and patisserie industry.