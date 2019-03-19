Trending now

Puratos India launches new range of health-conscious bread mixes and fruit fillings

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Paying heed to Taste Tomorrow 2019 Survey which reads that people are placing high importance on consciously consuming healthy food hence confirming well being continuing to be an important trend in bakery, patisserie, and chocolate industry, Puratos India’s Puravita and Topfil recently introduced a wide range of products under bread mixes and fruit fillings categories hence bringing together taste, health and well-being by using grains, seeds, and fruits.

Breads made from the Puravita range of bakery mixes claim to have improved the nutritional value, are rich in fibres and minerals, and contain limited salt to check healthy balanced diet filled with mouth-watering elements for taste. The Puravita range has three bread mixes – Easy Puravita Multigrain, Easy Puravita Brown Bread, and Easy Puravita Whole Wheat.

The Easy Puravita Multigrain mix contains an exclusive blend of 11 select seeds and grains and can be used for making pizzas, focaccia breads, snack breads and many more. The Easy Puravita Whole Wheat mix is made from 100 per cent whole wheat flour making it, a good source of essential nutrients, a healthier product. The Easy Puravita Brown Bread mix is made of malt flour and whole wheat, which makes it a source of dietary fibres.

Puratos India’s Topfil range of fruit fillings contains up to 50 per cent of natural fruit, giving customers the nutrition of fresh and juicy fruits. The range of fruit fillings is ready-to-use and meets the most demanding requirements of professionals by being freeze-thaw stable. Available in Topfil Cherry, Topfil Blueberry and Topfil Pineapple, it is can be used by professionals to offer more natural, healthy, and tasty food to their consumers.

