Puratos India launches four new products catering to the bakery, patisserie, and chocolate industry

Puratos India, the subsidiary of the Puratos International Group has launched four new innovative products including the Tegral Satin Purple Velvet EF, Fruitfil Range, Carat Supercrem Nutolade, and Tegral Red Velvet Sponge Mix. These products have been developed by the Puratos’ innovation team in response to increased consumer awareness and demand for global food with a local touch.

Capitalising on these trends, the Tegral Satin Purple Velvet EF, a patisserie mix contains natural colours and has a distinct berry flavour which all adds up to give finished applications the element of ‘wow!’ not just in taste but also in its visual appeal, owing to its inviting purple colour. The mix is suitable for various applications such as celebration cakes, swiss rolls, bar cakes, berry pastries, marble cakes, cold cheesecakes, and muffins. It is well-received in other countries like Mexico, Iran, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, and China.

Tegral Red Velvet Sponge has been especially designed for customers who wish to use a pre-mix in their egg-based recipe for a Red Velvet cake or pastry. Puratos India’s R&D team has developed this mix in response to the rising demand for this product from their customers. This cake mix contains real cheese (powder) and natural colours. It combines optimal volume, aerated texture and rich taste that perfectly match the taste profile of Indian customers.

Fruitfil is a range of fruit fillings which contain up to 30 per cent natural fruit content. It has no artificial flavours and colours and is available in four flavours – Blueberry, Strawberry, Mango, and Pineapple. It is the ready-to-use solution for customers looking for natural fruit fillings for multiple applications such as cake layering, spreading on baked finished desserts, mixing with mousses, flavouring of milkshakes and many more.

Carat Supercrem Nutolade is a premium hazelnut filling which can be used for a variety of topping, mixing and dipping. With 13 per cent hazelnut and cocoa content, it has a rich nutty taste. It offers superior quality ingredients, smooth & shiny texture and good spreadability. It can be used for topping (Waffles, Brownies, and Crepes), mixing (Mousse), center filling (Pralines & Rochers), dipping (Churros), and spreading & layering (Swiss Rolls).

Speaking about the launch, Ashish Seth, MD – area director, Puratos Food Ingredients India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The Indian consumers today want a perfect balance of great taste and novelty. Thanks to our global presence, to draw inspiration from, and R&D capabilities in India we have been able to tailor our products to match Indian preferences, values, and functionality. We are now pleased to launch four high-quality and innovative products based on the distinctive needs of consumers that we have been able to identify. With these new assortments, we continue to respond to the evolving expectations of customers through constant innovation.”

Peter Deriemaeker, markets director, APMEA region, Puratos Group said, “Puratos prides itself with an extensive in-house Global Survey, Taste Tomorrow, which is conducted across 40 countries with over 17,000 consumers. Taste Tomorrow Survey enables us to remain up-to-date with the ever-evolving consumer preferences and expectations. Invaluable insights generated through this tool forms the basis of Puratos’ innovation.”