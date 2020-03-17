Trending now

Pune restaurants and bars to be closed for three days: PRAHA

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
At a recent meeting held with the Commissioner of Police and Sr officers of Pune Police and some Managing Committee members of Pune Restaurant and Hoteliers’ Association (PRAHA), it has been decided that all restaurants, bars in the city will voluntarily close for business from Wednesday March 18, 2020 till Friday March 20, 2020 (three days) initially.

Ganesh Shetty

Ganesh Shetty, president, PRAHA, said, “This is a voluntarily closure requested by Praha to prevent further spread of the COVID-19 virus.As responsible citizens you are called upon to please comply with this.Further instructions will be given on March 20, 2020.”

