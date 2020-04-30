Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity donates essentials in the city

Read Article

Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity in association with Bal Vikas Dara (Arogya Health Center) donated essentials in the Mahipalpur Slum area. This was the second donation drive amid the Covid-19 global pandemic and included contributions of 350 kg rice, 350 kg atta and 350 kg pulses to the underprivileged. Bal Vikas Dhara (BVD) is a registered NGO and has been working in Delhi, Bihar, Rajasthan and part of Haryana in the field of women empowerment, child rights, youth employability and empowerment activities for more than two decades.

As a part of the most recent initiative, the dual property prepared 150 takeaway boxes (including rice, dal, matar paneer and pickle) and distributed it to police and sanitation workers around police stations and check-posts. This was supported by a local police officer to locate policemen and women on duty around the airport and Aerocity.

Biswajit Chakraborty, general manager delegate (area general manager), Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity said, “We are deeply committed to our social responsibility and want to focus on genuine contribution to meet the needs of the various people in the society. This is in our DNA, as a part of the ‘Planet 21 Acting Here’ programme of the Accor group. While we focus on survival and revival of the hospitality industry – we have been donating food to the needy, and will be also distributing free masks in the coming months that will be produced at the hotel itself. We have immense gratitude for the police force and sanitation workers at the forefront of this battle against the pandemic and want to serve them.”

Earlier in March, Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity had donated food to over 300 destitute people through Earth Saviours Foundation. The Earth Saviours Foundation is an internationally recognised NGO situated in Gurugram, India. The Foundation is dedicated to serving less privileged people and making every possible effort to protect the environment.