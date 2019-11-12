Trending now

Pullman New Delhi Aerocity celebrates Sri Lankan cuisine food festival

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Pullman New Delhi Aerocity hosted the inauguration of ‘A Gastronomical Journey through Sri Lanka’ to showcase the authentic flavours of Sri Lankan cuisine through an exquisite food festival. The festival is being hosted in association with Mӧvenpick Hotel Colombo where guests will have the opportunity to relish mouthwatering dishes at Pluck, the signature dining restaurant. The nine-day festival has been inaugurated in the presence of Austin Fernando, Sri Lankan high commissioner to India and Biswajit Chakraborty, GM delegate, Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity. The festival is going to be in the capital city from 8-16 November for food connoisseurs to enjoy the international cuisine.

Sri Lanka is known as a paradise island inspired significantly by local produce, neighbouring nations and tradesmen from across the world. It is the perfect amalgamation of mild and spicy flavours, splendidly depicting the culture of Sri Lanka. For making it a more authentic experience, Pullman New Delhi Aerocity has flown in Chefs (Chefs U A Manula Gayan and P P S Wimarshana ) from their sister property of Accor group – Mӧvenpick Hotel Colombo.

Chakraborty said, “We are delighted to present a gastronomical journey across Sri Lanka by collaborating with the talented Chefs of Movenpick Hotel Colombo. The most iconic dishes and authentic flavours of Sri Lankan food will be a part of the specially curated dinner spread. We have a lot more in store this month at our 6 Restaurants & Bars at Pullman and Novotel, including Vietnamese Food and Art Festival starting 22nd Nov at Honk.”

