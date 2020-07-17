Private dining experiences at Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire

Read Article

As the warmer weather makes its way to Hampshire, there is no better time to enjoy a meal in the countryside. From a romantic dinner in the alcove of the historic walled garden to a rustic bite in the fishing lodge or a memorable family feast surrounded by the lush greens of the estate, Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire offers the ultimate private dining experience for two to twelve guests. Whatever guests desire, the hotel’s team of experts will find a spot that is just right for them. It’s a delicious opportunity to connect with loved ones, family and friends at Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire.

Table for Two

Here the team create a personalised romantic experience guests will treasure for a lifetime. Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire trained chefs will create a delicious three-course menu, set in a private dining location with a loveseat for sunset cocktails and after dining relaxing. The package will also include a private server, formal dining set up and a fire pit for marshmallow toasting.

Family-Style Barbecue

Set in the heart of the countryside, enjoy the quintessential Hampshire experience with a family-style barbecue. Complete with lawn games, freshly cut flowers and formal dining set up, the package includes a private dedicated server ready to cater to every need. After the meal, guests can complete the evening by toasting marshmallows on a firepit overlooking the Hotel’s 500 acre (200 hectare) estate.

Picnic

A picnic is a great way to make the most of the beautiful Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire grounds. Whether looking for a romantic hideaway or somewhere to relax with family, Four Seasons has got the perfect spot. Menu options include everything from the hearty Ploughman’s Lunch to the fun Winnie the Pooh Picnic complete with Nutella, peanut butter and jam finger sandwiches.

And, if guests are looking to wander beyond the hotel to discover more of the nearby area, there are countless spots to lay a picnic blanket and take in the fresh country air – just ask a member of staff for an estate map.