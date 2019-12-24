Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

People on the move

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Home > Latest Updates > Primus provides premium restaurants as co-work spaces in Mumbai & Pune
Latest Updates

Primus provides premium restaurants as co-work spaces in Mumbai & Pune

by Akshay Nayak

Co-working as a concept garnered a stir in India with the boom of start-ups hatching in corners of the metros and tier-II and III cities in the country for quite some time now. Not just being restricted to startups but a lot of individuals like to hire a seat at a co-work space, given the amenities like free wifi, energetic ambience, etc., that it provides.

Though the concept has, by and large, left a greater lot of people in awe, the time spent in travelling through the busy streets just to the put up at co-work place for hours can be equally troublesome. Addressing this woe, the newly launched Primus Co-work founded by founders Shardul Singh Bayas and Abhinay Deo, supported by The Mesh Co-work – one of the leading co-working spaces in Mumbai and Pune, has tied up with premium restaurants and cafes in both the cities. With 32 restaurants already on board, Primus Co-work will be providing its patrons with amenities like repro services, concierge services, executive assistance, valet parking, complimentary beverages and discounted menu.

The idea behind the conception of the product was that it creates a win-win situation for all the stakeholders, informed Bayas. “A restaurant will be in use and monetising during it’s non-peak and non-operational hours hence reducing the overheads, etc. Also, the patron gets to work in a dynamic workplace in their neighbourhood,” he explained.

“Currently, we are looking at a lot of chain of restaurants to partner with. We are in advanced talks with over 2000 restaurants and cafes pan India. The concept is increasingly receiving acclaim from our patrons and stakeholders already,” said a confident Bayas at the launch event of Primus Co-work at Olive Kitchen & Bar in Khar, Mumbai.

Deo said, “Although our key focus initially is about the metro cities, tier-II and other emerging markets are too on our radar.” It is an “aspirational” product and with the rightful sense of demand from the newer markets, we will be increasing our bandwidth in unison, he further added.

Primus also has an ‘easy pay’ option for a 3-month, 6-month, or annual package.

Share

Related posts

Trader Vic’s Mai Tai lounge opens in Mumbai

Sarovar Hotels and Resorts opens sixth hotel in Bengaluru

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Patanjali sales to increase in the coming months

EF&H Staff-Delhi

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More