Primus provides premium restaurants as co-work spaces in Mumbai & Pune

Co-working as a concept garnered a stir in India with the boom of start-ups hatching in corners of the metros and tier-II and III cities in the country for quite some time now. Not just being restricted to startups but a lot of individuals like to hire a seat at a co-work space, given the amenities like free wifi, energetic ambience, etc., that it provides.

Though the concept has, by and large, left a greater lot of people in awe, the time spent in travelling through the busy streets just to the put up at co-work place for hours can be equally troublesome. Addressing this woe, the newly launched Primus Co-work founded by founders Shardul Singh Bayas and Abhinay Deo, supported by The Mesh Co-work – one of the leading co-working spaces in Mumbai and Pune, has tied up with premium restaurants and cafes in both the cities. With 32 restaurants already on board, Primus Co-work will be providing its patrons with amenities like repro services, concierge services, executive assistance, valet parking, complimentary beverages and discounted menu.

The idea behind the conception of the product was that it creates a win-win situation for all the stakeholders, informed Bayas. “A restaurant will be in use and monetising during it’s non-peak and non-operational hours hence reducing the overheads, etc. Also, the patron gets to work in a dynamic workplace in their neighbourhood,” he explained.

“Currently, we are looking at a lot of chain of restaurants to partner with. We are in advanced talks with over 2000 restaurants and cafes pan India. The concept is increasingly receiving acclaim from our patrons and stakeholders already,” said a confident Bayas at the launch event of Primus Co-work at Olive Kitchen & Bar in Khar, Mumbai.

Deo said, “Although our key focus initially is about the metro cities, tier-II and other emerging markets are too on our radar.” It is an “aspirational” product and with the rightful sense of demand from the newer markets, we will be increasing our bandwidth in unison, he further added.

Primus also has an ‘easy pay’ option for a 3-month, 6-month, or annual package.