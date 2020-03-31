Pride Hotels & Resorts to distribute 1000 free food parcels across India

Read Article

Ever since the outbreak of the highly contagious Coronavirus, the frontline work teams have been selflessly working around the clock to bring things under control. These include doctors, nurses, service experts, police officers, medical practitioners, hospital support staff, civil service personnel, among others.

Likewise, Pride Hotels & Resorts has too joined the country’s battle against the virus, by distributing 1000 free food parcels across the country. Prepared by in-house chefs, at each of chosen Pride Hotel’s properties, the food parcel will comprise of rice, dal, vegetable, and chapatis. Pride Hotels strictly abides by all social distancing and personal hygiene guidelines, hence the parcels will be neatly packed and distributed under the guidance of an NGO and local police stationed in each of these cities.

“Pride Hotel takes pride in being a truly Indian hospitality company. Presently, as we witness an unprecedented lockdown in our country due to the Corona virus pandemic, our heart goes out to the healthcare workers and police officers who are leading from the frontline. They’re our real heroes. We understand that most of them are deprived of basic food and water during this difficult period. As a small gesture of appreciation towards our most deserving saviors’, we at Pride Group Of Hotels are distributing free food parcels at our seven properties. We are extremely happy to be part of this noble cause,” said Satyen Jain, CEO, Pride Group of Hotels.