Pride Hotels reopens resort properties in Goa, Indore, Bharatpur, Rajkot, and Dharamshala

Pride Hotels has announced reopening of its resort property in Goa, Indore, Bharatpur, Rajkot, and Dharamshala. Strengthening its ‘Truly Indian’ experience that resonates with comfort and warm hospitality, the Pride Hotel Group has launched packages like ‘Pride Escape’ and ‘Save Now, Vacay Later’ for welcoming its guests to the new normal wherein their safety will be given utmost importance.

As a part of the ‘New Normal’, the Pride Group has also launched the ‘Pride Safety Assurance’ initiative. With travelers being extremely thoughtful about their accommodation, this assurance is designed to cover hygiene guidelines, booking policies as well as precautions to be taken by guests and staff to ensure safety and flexibility. Additionally, to boost travel, tourism and hospitality industry which has been deeply impacted by COVID-19 the Pride hotel has launched the campaign ‘India Dekho with Pride’. The initiative is in the direction of promoting India as a safe, interesting and viable destination for tourism.

“We’re grateful to our loyal guests who have bestowed us with their trust during this pandemic. To ensure the safety of the guests and employees, we have enforced rules and regulations in place that strictly adheres to all the protocols introduced by the government. The hygiene and sanitation protocols will be followed at every Pride property, at every step. Moreover, following and maintaining social distancing during operational hours will be our topmost priority. We have also made the usage of masks and gloves mandatory across all departments. We want them to feel safe when they walk through the doors of our hotels at all times. This is a small effort to extend our services to ensure our guest’s experience enhances a safe environment,” said, Satyen Jain, CEO, Pride Group of Hotels.