Pride Hotels launches range of initiatives amid lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic

The Pride Group of Hotels has launched multiple initiatives including virtual sessions for cooking, online parties and organisational/ corporate training; contactless services like facility management, sanitising, laundry and food delivery services. For working professionals, the Pride Group has designed co-working and corporate spaces. These initiatives are created for making people’s life simpler.

Strengthening its ‘Truly Indian’ experience that resonates with comfort and warm hospitality, Pride Hotels has launched these services to deliver similar experiences right at people’s doorstep. Each one of these services is streamlined with the new normal of delivery, experiences, extra care on hygiene & sanitising.

While at home, get expert cooking tips from professional chefs via the ‘Cooking with Pride’. Celebrate life with family & friends from the safety of your home alongside delicious meals home delivered by Pride with the ‘Virtual Parties by Pride’. Learn and grow through the ‘Virtual Training Sessions’ hosted by proficient and prudent trainers. Make your workday more productive by ordering delicious meals safely delivered at your desk/ doorstep straight from Pride kitchen.

Pride Hotels has also extended support to the working professionals by providing alternate workspace. Guests can opt from various working options like studio office, meeting suites, co-working space and desk with a view. These working spaces are specifically designed for professionals who’d like to work in a safe and reliable environment while practicing social distancing.

“COVID 19 crisis has changed the world. To maintain the continuity in our business while staying relevant to times, the industry also needs to adapt. The core idea behind the launch of these services was to extend our support to the people who are also adjusting in this new normal. Every facility was curated to reach out to the people who feel trapped in their own homes as they can’t venture out and celebrate life, one who’s eager to learn and grows and the one who’s self-isolating for medical or personal reasons. This is a small effort to extend our services to ensure our guest’s experience enhances in a safe environment and in case of delivery, their homes.” says, Satyen Jain, CEO, Pride Group of Hotels.

All the delivery services are facilitated with precautionary measures. These services are available in in the cities of Pune, Ahmedabad, New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Nagpur.