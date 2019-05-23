Pride Hotels forays into North East India with the launch of Pride Terrace Valley Resort Gangtok

Pride Hotels has launched Pride Terrace Valley Resort Gangtok, the hotel group’s first property in North East India. The luxury resort is prominently located at National Highway 10, Ranipool, Gangtok, 18 km from Pakyong Airport and is well connected by road, rail and air. With major tourist attractions namely Nathu La Pass, MG Road, Rumtek Monastery, Tsongmo Lake, Ganesh Tok in close proximity, the resort boasts of elegantly furnished rooms and suites that will appeal to both leisure and business tourists.

Announcing the launch, S.P. Jain, MD, Pride Hotels Limited said, “We are pleased to expand our footprints in India’s North East with the launch of ‘Pride Terrace Valley Resort Gangtok’. This is our first property in North East India and 16th property nationally. Sikkim with its spectacular natural beauties, amazing lakes, mystic valleys and snow-peak Mountains attracts a huge slice of leisure tourists from across the world. We are delighted to tap the growing potential of tourist inflow by presenting a host of contemporary amenities, refined elegance and exceptional services for our esteemed patrons.”

Binay Thakur, associate vice president, Pride Hotels, stated, “Pride Terrace Valley Resort offers 45 well-appointed rooms and suites replete with all modern elements. Guests can choose deluxe and superior rooms facing the pool or mountains. The superior rooms feature sleek wooden floors, large work desks with ergonomic chairs and contemporary bathrooms with rain showers. All the guest rooms are equipped with LCD TV, climate control with air-conditioning, Wi-Fi, Coffee/ tea maker and comfortable mattress. The resort facilities include swimming pool, travel desk, laundry services, multi-cuisine restaurant, bar, conference hall, banquet hall and open air courtyard.”

Guests can relish a magnificent culinary experience at Bailey – the hotel’s multi-cuisine fine dining restaurant that serves outlandish snacks, Indian, Continental & Chinese A’la Carte dishes with international spread buffet for breakfast, lunch & dinner. Lashkush bar serves refreshing beverages, frozen drinks and savory snacks.

Pride Terrace valley Spa is an ideal retreat to indulge in relaxation and pampering. Guests can rejuvenate with an extensive variety of massages and spa treatments designed to soothe the mind and body.

Speaking about the launch, Satyen Jain, CEO, Pride Group of Hotels, said, “This is our 16th hotel and we have further expansion plan to add about 500 rooms at Goa, Nagpur and Pune and planning to have total 20 hotels and resorts by 2022. Currently Pride Hotels is operating four brands Pride Plaza which is upper upscale luxury hotels, Pride Hotels which is upscale hotels, Pride Resorts the 3-star upscale resorts and Pride Biznotel, a midmarket hotel. Pride Group has a presence in all regions of the country offering world class hospitality standards, combined with excellent ambience and quality service.”