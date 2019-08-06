Pride Hotel Nagpur launches Café Pride and Tangerine Lounge Bar

Pride Hotel Nagpur has unveiled Café Pride and Tangerine Lounge Bar. Café Pride, the all-day dining café, features an exquisite blend of a traditional and international menu in a casual atmosphere. The cafe also offers an exciting breakfast buffets and impressive lighting to put you in good mood. The cafe also has a see-through kitchen which represents a multi-cultural cooking theater. Tangerine Lounge Bar houses lavishly-designed interior and Oriental-accent crystal chandelier. This unique bar offers a luxurious ambience and an exclusive spread of liquors.

Experience Dhaba in its futuristic avatar at Puran da Dhaba. It’s an all fun place that serves authentic Punjabi cuisine during dinner. This ethnic Indian restaurant reflects the traditional and rustic ambience. Treat yourself to a range of mouthwatering regional and tandoor dishes prepared to perfection by the master chef.

Pride Hotels is a leading homegrown luxury hotels chain providing modern and luxurious rooms, well-designed banquet halls, multi-cuisine restaurants and bar, spa, gymnasium and a health club.