Pride Group of Hotels launches ‘Holiday Bond’ campaign for future travel

Pride Group of Hotels has announced it’s first-ever ‘Holiday Bond’ for future travel to welcome back their patrons in the new normal. The campaign offers an exclusive voucher for the forthcoming travel of its guests. The bond is an investment for future travels.

The holiday bond includes the exclusive voucher for the imminent travel to their guest. This can be bought for one of their seven participating properties at Rs 10,000 (plus taxes) and can be redeemed for services worth Rs 13,000 hence giving an opportunity to experience more for less. The bond is valid until November 14, 2020.

Speaking about the campaign, Satyen Jain, CEO, Pride Group of Hotels said, “We believe that when people travel, they shouldn’t have to compromise on comfort. We have curated this package to allow our guests with flexibility and versatility to choose how they want to experience a destination while on a leisure or business travel. We also, know how our guests will crave for the comfort of home and safety in this new normal as much as they want to enjoy the freedom that travel allows. This service is designed to fulfil their wish for safety and travelling together.”

As travellers are being extremely thoughtful about their accommodation, Pride Hotels has taken comprehensive steps to implement enhanced protocols for their colleagues. ‘Pride Safety Assurance’ initiative has been rolled out for the implementations of various technological measures. The initiative also follows the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as directed by WHO and GOI in order to create a hygienic environment for their guests. This assurance covers hygiene guidelines, booking policies as well as additional precautions taken by staff to ensure safety and flexibility.