Pride Group of Hotels launches ‘Drivecation’ package

With the safe and responsible re-opening of travel and tourism industry, Pride Group of Hotels initiated its new holiday package ‘Drivecation’. Strengthening its ‘Truly Indian’ experience that resonates with comfort and warm hospitality, the hotel group has launched this package for welcoming its guests to the new normal wherein their safety will be given utmost importance.

‘Drivecation’ package is curated for all the travellers who are on a lookout for a safe and hygienic gateway. The 3N/4D package consists of services like Sedan pickup and drop facility, deluxe room stay, in-room breakfast and themed dinners. The guests can book the packages by visiting the Pride Hotels website and can choose the location nearest to their humble abode.

“We’re grateful to our loyal guests who have bestowed us with their trust during this pandemic. We believe that when people start traveling again, they shouldn’t compromise on either comfort or safety. Keeping the present circumstances in mind, we have curated the package in such a way that people can escape to a relaxing getaway without hindering their safety. We want them to feel safe when they walk through the doors of our hotels at all times. Hence we have taken various steps to enhance the areas of frequent touchpoints, cleanliness, hygiene and social distancing. This is a small effort to extend our services to ensure our guest’s experience enhances a safe environment.” said, Satyen Jain, CEO, Pride Group of Hotels.

Guests can also book other safe staycation packages based on their needs. The Pride Hotel launched it’s first-ever ‘Holiday Bond’ for future travel to welcome back their patrons in the new normal with “more for less”; thereby saving Rs 3,000 of guests readily. The bond is an investment for future travels. To further boost the travel, tourism and hospitality industry that has been deeply impacted by current pandemic, Pride Hotels has launched “India Dekho With Pride” campaign.

Moreover, as a part of the ‘New Normal’, the Pride Group has also launched the ‘Pride Safety Assurance’ initiative. With travellers being extremely thoughtful about their accommodation, this assurance is designed to cover hygiene guidelines, booking policies as well as precautions to be taken by guests and staff to ensure safety and flexibility.