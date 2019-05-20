Prego at The Westin Mumbai hosts culinary face-off of Italian Chefs in ‘Clash of the Italians’

Prego – the Italian specialty restaurant at The Westin Mumbai Garden City recently hosted an authentic gastronomic sojourn with two Italian chefs coming together for a culinary face-off. Clash of the Italians, a one-of-its-kind event celebrating the nuances of the popular cuisine, witnessed a camaraderie of like-minded guests who appreciate exquisite food.

Hailing from Genoa – the capital city in the coastal region of Liguria in Italy, Antonello Cancedda, Chef De Cuisine, Prego – The Westin Mumbai Garden City showcased his expertise in seafood, while Marouane Rahali, Chef De Cuisine, Alto Vino – Bengaluru Marriott Whitefield hailing from Milan – located in the Lombardy region, – presented the specialties of this hilly province.

The menu during this 10-day festival features a unique amalgamation of sinfully scrumptious creations from the two talented chefs. Chef Marouane’s menu highlights dishes dalle colline (from the hills) like Pollo tonnato (chicken slow cooked and served with tuna and capers sauce), Beetroot gnocchi, sweet blue cheese sauce toasted walnut, Polenta croccante cuore di Gorgonzola dolce, lenticchie e salsa alle, (crispy polenta with heart of sweet Gorgonzola cheese, puy lentils stew vegetable jus). This medley can be finished with a delectable Tiramisu decomposto (deconstructed Tiramisu, mascarpone, coffee Ice cream), and Tartufo al cioccolato Belga zabaglione al liquore di nocciola frutti di bosco (Belgian dark chocolate truffle, hazelnut liquor, zabaglione, wild berries).

While Chef Cancedda’s menu, dal mare (from the sea) offers prime seafood delights, well-known in Genoa like; Cappon magro (traditional Genovese antipasto, with fish, shellfish and salsa verde) Spaghetti allo scoglio, (seafood, frutti di mare homemade spaghetti, lemon zest), Grigliata mista di pesce (grilled sea bass, prawns, baby octopus, calamari, and grilled vegetables). To balance this exquisite menu, the dessert offerings include Zuppa Inglese (vanilla and chocolate cake flavored with rose syrup) and Sorbetto al arancia e al limone (orange sorbet and lemon sorbet).

Commenting on the launch of the festival, Chef Rahul Dhavale, executive chef, The Westin Mumbai Garden City, said, “At The Westin Mumbai Garden City, it is our constant endeavor to host exciting events which not only appeal to guest palates but also create memorable experiences. The Clash of the Italians is one such event with two Italian maestros showcasing their culinary fortes and offering guests the best of Italia.”

Antonello Cancedda, chef de cuisine at Prego said, “I feel delighted to introduce Chef Marouane; an incredibly talented maestro of the cucina (kitchen). He is able to perfectly capture every flavorful essence on a plate that the fine cuisine of Milan has to offer. As an Italian and a local of Italy’s ancient port city – Genoa, Genoese cuisine is ingrained in me since my childhood. It is authentic, flavorful and extraordinarily enticing. I felt it would be exciting to be able to showcase both our cuisines to the Indian palate, as I know Indians are extremely appreciative of fine dining at its best.”

Marouane Rahali, chef de cuisine, Alto Vino – Bengaluru Marriott Whitefield, said, “Mumbai is a culturally rich city with an unmatched culinary diversity and it is always a pleasure to be here. It is truly an honour to be associated with Prego and a fellow Italian Chef to give this unique city a glimpse into the unique diversity of Italian flavours. Chef Antonello and I have carefully curated individual menus that resonate the essence of our respective homelands and the best of Italia for the Indian palate. Simple cooking with fresh produce is the motto of Italian cooking.”