Preferred Hotels & Resorts to launch world’s first International Pineapple Week from June 1

Scheduled to launch on International Pineapple Day on June 1, Preferred Hotels & Resorts has announced International Pineapple Week, a multi-channel celebration of the symbolism behind its brand logo, the pineapple. Running from June 1-9, 2019, the world’s first International Pineapple Week aims to raise wider awareness of the Preferred brand among global audiences that are seeking authentic, independent luxury hotel and travel experiences through a series of interactive and rewarding initiatives that will be offered at member hotels around the world.

Speaking about the initiative, Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, said, “Throughout the 15 years since my family took ownership of the Preferred brand, I have had the great fortune of witnessing first-hand the warm welcome and consistently thoughtful approach to hospitality that is offered to guests staying at any of the one-of-a-kind, independent member hotels within our portfolio – an experience that is represented through the symbolism of our pineapple logo. With International Pineapple Week, we seek to inspire travelers by connecting them to hotels that can serve as their local guide in their chosen destination, demonstrating that when they see our brand pineapple at the entrance, they know that they will have an authentic, personalised and memorable experience.”

The Pineapple’s Journey and Place in Hospitality

As the story goes, the pineapple became the emblem of hospitality more than 500 years ago when seafarers sought places to relax in port towns and would look for homes that had pineapples hung in their entrance, a signal that those friendly locals would welcome them for a meal or place to sleep. Since then, the pineapple has been used to express that ‘you are welcome here’ in a multitude of ways including depictions in monuments and the designs of doors, gates, and entryways across cities worldwide. With a rich history of inspiring travel and independent hospitality for more than 51 years, Preferred Hotels & Resorts utilises the pineapple as its brand logo to serve as a global guide for travelers, visually signifying that ‘you are welcome’ and inviting them to enjoy personalised and genuine luxury experiences across its portfolio of 750 one-of-a-kind, independent hotels and resorts in 85 countries.

Preferred Pineapple Cocktail Series

The Preferred Pineapple Cocktail Series welcomes guests and local residents alike to enjoy original pineapple-flavored cocktails (or mocktails) that have been crafted by some of the most creative mixologists at more than 100 hotel bars globally throughout International Pineapple Week. Participating hotels include NoMo SoHo in New York City; The Hari Hotel London in the United Kingdom; EAST, Beijing in China; Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California; Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach in Hawaii; Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa Valley, California; Hotel EQ, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia; Carlton Ambassador in The Hague, Netherlands; and Hotel New Otani Tokyo “Executive House Zen” in Japan. Preferred will also spotlight select hotels’ creations on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, allowing followers to find inspiration for crafting these cocktails at home.

Pineapple Points Booking Promotion

To encourage exploration and fuel memorable moments in hospitality, Preferred will offer a booking bonus of 5,000 I Prefer points – aptly known as ‘Pineapple Points’ during this celebratory week – for reservations made at 54 participating member hotels for stays through March 31, 2020. To be eligible to receive the bonus points, travelers must be enrolled in the brand’s I Prefer Hotel Rewards program or enroll during the booking process. The world’s largest global points-based hotel loyalty program, I Prefer is free to join and extends points redeemable towards free nights and other on-property activities, elite status, and other complimentary benefits to guests at more than 700 participating properties around the globe.

Preferred Pineapple Surprise & Delight Turndown

An evening turndown is a quintessential marker of the luxury hotel experience and during International Pineapple Week, guests staying at 19 participating hotels will enjoy a special turndown gift, compliments of Preferred. Provided at hotels ranging from Royalton Hotel New York and Hotel Monteleone in New Orleans to Grand Velas Riviera Maya in Cancun and Porta Hotel Antigua in Guatemala, Preferred will surprise and delight guests for one or two nights between June 1 and 9 with a silky eye mask and a bedtime story via a creative postcard that shares the history of the pineapple, along with an exclusive offer to claim 5,000 Pineapple Points as a bonus for enrolling in I Prefer.

A Sweet Partnership with Malai Ice Cream in New York City

As a regional treat for residents of New York City and visitors to the Big Apple alike, Preferred Hotels & Resorts has teamed up with Brooklyn-based, spice-forward artisanal ice cream shop Malai to launch a globally inspired flavor-of-the-month: Preferred Pineapple Pink Peppercorn. Taking its cue from the symbolism behind the Preferred brand logo, this bright, pineapple-infused ice cream aims to encourage exploration and curiosity, and will be available for purchase throughout the month of June at Malai’s new storefront in Cobble Hill (268 Smith St.) To kick off International Pineapple Week on Saturday, June 1, the brands will stage two pop-up carts at Preferred member hotels NoMo SoHo on Crosby Street and the newly opened Hotel Henri in Nomad, inviting hotel guests, local residents, and passersby to enjoy one free scoop per person between 1-2pm, or for purchase between 2-5pm. Malai’s popular flavor Sweet Milk will also be available for purchase from 1-5pm. In addition to free ice cream, visitors to the pop-up carts will be able to enter a social media giveaway comprising a two-night stay with breakfast at NoMo SoHo and two pints of Malai Ice Cream every month for six months.