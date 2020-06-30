Preferred Hotels & Resorts launches Loving Local: The Open Road Series

Global campaign champions local and regional hotel stays in celebration of the much-anticipated return to travel; offers three per cent bonus commission to support travel advisor community

Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest independent hotel brand, has launched Loving Local, a global travel series designed to facilitate highly localised, luxury hotel experiences across 21 compelling regional markets as consumers prepare to hit the open road once again for exploration and rediscovery of destinations close to home. This limited-time global campaign – valid for bookings made by July 31, 2020 for stays of two nights or more through December 31, 2020 – entices eager travellers to staycation within their hometown or venture further into their surrounding region for the opportunity to enjoy authentic, memorable hospitality along with value-rich amenities at more than 200 participating hotels and resorts worldwide.

Travellers who book Loving Local will receive the best available rate, daily breakfast options for two, and a stay credit ranging from US$ 25 – US$ 70 that can be used toward on-property expenditures, along with immediate fast track to Elite status in the brand’s I Prefer Hotel Rewards programme, which features a VIP amenity, next category room upgrade, 2,500 bonus points, and complimentary internet. Upon confirmation, all Loving Local bookings will also unlock access to special benefits from partner brands including Sixt (for car rentals in Europe), Avis (for car rentals in the Americas and Asia), and Travel Curious (for those who want curated tours of their chosen destination).

Understanding the inherent value of the travel agent community in supporting the return to travel, Preferred Hotels & Resorts is also offering a three per cent bonus on top of the standard 10 per cent agency commission for Loving Local bookings made through the GDS or direct channels with a qualifying IATA/TIDS number.

Kristie Goshow, chief marketing officer for Preferred Hotels & Resorts said, “With all indicators showing that domestic travel will be an essential driver for economic recovery as travel restrictions are lifted at different times around the world, we created Loving Local to encourage interrupted travellers to once again embrace the virtues of community and explore destinations closer to home through our incredible independent hotels. This global campaign is designed to fuel an inherent belief in the power of travel and inspire global citizens to take advantage of their newly restored freedoms by hitting the open road with family and friends, supporting local businesses, and knowing that our member hotels will greet them with a warm welcome as they reopen their doors.”

Travellers looking to embark on a vacation now through the end of the year can book Loving Local at more than 200 hotels worldwide, with highlights including:

The Americas and Caribbean

Baccarat Hotel New York – New York, United States

Biltmore Hotel – Coral Gables, Florida, United States

Casa Dorada Los Cabos Resort and Spa – Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Condado Vanderbilt Hotel – San Juan, Puerto Rico

HOTEL DU PONT – Wilmington, Delaware, United States

Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel de Allende – San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

Porta Hotel Antigua – Antigua, Guatemala

Rancho Santana – Rivas, Nicaragua

Shutters on the Beach – Santa Monica, California, United States

Wequassett Resort and Golf Club – Harwich, Massachusetts, United States

Europe, Middle East, and Africa

Amerikalinjen – Oslo, Norway

Banyan Tree Tamouda Bay – Fnideq, Morocco

Dromoland Castle Hotel – County Clare, Ireland

Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel – Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Finca Cortesín Hotel, Golf & Spa – Casares, Spain

Gondwana Game Reserve – Mossel Bay, South Africa

Il Castelfalfi – Montaione, Tuscany, Italy

Pulitzer Amsterdam – Amsterdam, Netherlands

The Guardsman – London, United Kingdom

Ultima Genève – Geneva, Switzerland (offering stay credit of US$900)

Asia and Australasia