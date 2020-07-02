Preferred Hotels & Resorts enhances its loyalty programme for return of travel

Read Article

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is celebrating the highly anticipated return of travel by making a series of valuable updates to its ‘I Prefer Hotel Rewards’ loyalty programme. From a new Flexible Member Rate and an Elite Platinum Offer to the brand’s first-ever I Prefer E-Gift Cards and more than 25 new participating hotels worldwide, these programme enhancements demonstrate Preferred’s unwavering commitment to offer best-in-class independent hotel experiences to its loyal and discerning I Prefer members as they ask, ‘Where Next?” following an extended period at home.

“Listening to and engaging with our loyal I Prefer members throughout this pandemic has been a top priority, and through these candid dialogues, we have learned that they want greater flexibility and more diverse offers as travel restrictions are lifted,” said Jeri Salazar, Vice President of Loyalty for Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “We are confident that the decisions we’ve made to enhance the programme will provide travelers with a less restrictive, more valuable way to book authentic, one-of-a-kind independent hotel experiences whenever they decide to travel next.”

Flexible Member Rate

Recognizing the importance of member-only value and flexibility, Preferred Hotels & Resorts is doubling down through a new Flexible Member Rate that offers access to savings of 10 percent or higher on top of the best available rate when they book stays at more than 300 participating hotels. The new flexible rate is also fully cancellable up through day of arrival, providing travelers with the peace of mind needed if travel plans get disrupted. Bookings must contain a valid I Prefer member number and be made through PreferredHotels.com, IPrefer.com, the I Prefer app, the GDS, participating hotels’ websites, or the Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ Global Reservations team. The new rate is available now for travel through December 31, 2020.

Elite Platinum Offer

In addition to everyday Elite member benefits – which include complimentary room category upgrades, early check-in and late check-out, VIP welcome amenities, free internet, and 50 percent bonus points earning per eligible stay – the newly launched Elite Platinum Offer features daily breakfast for two and a resort credit of US$100 per stay that can be used toward on-property expenditures. Available for travel now through December 31, 2020, this unique benefit is valid exclusively to I Prefer Elite members for stays at more than 170 participating properties worldwide such as JA Manafaru (Maldives); The Upper House (Hong Kong); Grand Hotel Tremezzo (Lake Como, Italy); Finca Cortesin (Casares, Spain); Shutters on the Beach (Santa Monica, California); and Grand Velas Riviera Maya (Mexico).

I Prefer E-Gift Cards with 20 per cent Bonus Value

For the first time ever, Preferred Hotels & Resorts is offering I Prefer E-Gift Cards, which are available for a limited period now through June 27 as part of the company’s International Pineapple Week celebrations. The I Prefer E-Gift cards may be purchased exclusively online now in denominations of US$100 and US$250 with no expiration date, which can be used towards future stays at participating hotels and resorts in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. As an additional gesture of hospitality, every purchase comes with 20 percent more value in the form of a US$20 or US$50 bonus card, respectively.

Newest Hotel Options for I Prefer Travels

With a portfolio of more than 700 distinctive hotels and resorts worldwide, I Prefer offers the benefits of a robust points-based loyalty programme with access to authentic hotel experiences to suit every travel need. More than 25 new properties have recently joined Preferred’s prestigious loyalty programme, including Biltmore Hotel (Coral Gables, Florida); Montage Healdsburg (Sonoma County, California); The Social House (Nairobi, Kenya); Banyan Tree Tamouda Bay (Fnideq, Morocco); La Villa Haussmann (Paris, France); Brenton Hotel (Newport, Rhode Island); Palmaia, The House of AiA (Riviera Maya, Mexico); Bluedoors York Luxury Suites (Medellin, Colombia); Rancho Santana (Rancho Santana, Nicaragua); Middle Eight (London, United Kingdom); Hayfield Manor (Cork, Ireland); Deltapark Vitalresort (Gwatt, Switzerland); JA Oasis Beach Tower (Dubai, United Arab Emirates), and Noku Maldives (Noonu Atoll, Maldives).

Protecting I Prefer Members’ Hard-Earned Loyalty Status and Points

Today, Preferred Hotels & Resorts made the official announcement that it was extending the points expiration date for all I Prefer members globally through December 31, 2020. In March 2020, Preferred was among the first travel companies globally to announce its plan to protect the hard-earned benefits of its loyalty members by announcing that all I Prefer Elite members globally will maintain their status through June 30, 2021, regardless of their travel activity this year.

With more than 3.5 million travelers currently enrolled in membership, I Prefer is complimentary to join. Travellers who would like to take advantage of these exclusive promotions are invited to enroll in the programme.