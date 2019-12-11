Preferred Hotels & Resorts adds 13 new member hotels in 2019

Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest independent hotel brand, has achieved a major milestone with its Preferred Residences collection, expanding to 100 residential-style properties with the addition of 13 new members from January 1 through October 31, 2019. Since introducing Preferred Residences as one of its five collections in 2015, the brand has been on a strong growth trajectory, developing best-in-class transient lodging experiences that invite families, groups of friends, and business travellers to live inspired by coupling the best features of a home with the security, amenities, and services enjoyed at a luxury hotel.

“Today’s luxury travellers are seeking distinctive, residential-style lodging options, whether that is a countryside villa or a city-center apartment, that connect them to their chosen destination and its unique culture while enjoying a space that caters to their specific needs, whether it is for a special one-night celebration or an extended relocation, and we are pleased to continue catering to this growing need through Preferred Residences,” said Michelle Woodley, President, Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “Reaching the 100th property mark demonstrates our commitment to this expanding travel segment and sets the pace for 2020 when we will continue to welcome memorable properties that range from city-center serviced apartments to countryside villas and bungalows to satisfy the demands of curious travellers seeking inspiration and comfort when their journeys take them away from home.”

Highlights of the new additions, which range from stand-alone homes in resort destinations to stylish apartments in popular metropoles, include:

Ultima Collection (France and Switzerland)

Pioneered by entrepreneurs Byron Baciocchi and Max-Hervé George, the Ultima concept celebrates the art of private luxury through a reimagined super yacht experience on snow. Guests can expect tranquil settings with unparalleled views, inspiring interiors, and personalised services including private helicopter and car transfers, dedicated concierge teams, butlers, world-class chefs, and spa therapists:

Ultima Genève (Geneva, Switzerland) – Launching in December 2019

An ultra-luxe retreat in a prestigious residential area just 20 minutes from Geneva’s scenic city center, Ultima Genève is a three-story villa fringed with sun-drenched terraces and manicured gardens. Boasting contemporary design and chic interiors, the villa has nine spacious bedrooms, including a master suite with a private terrace, family cinema, and state-of-the-art wellness space with swimming pool. Guests can visit the villa’s lower level to enjoy a private dining room seating up to 14 people in addition to a separate private teppanyaki dining restaurant for 12 people. Ultima Courchevel (Courchevel 1650, France) – Launching in December 2019

Courchevel 1650, a charming traditional village in the heart of the three valleys, will soon be home to Ultima Courchevel – set to be one of the region’s most anticipated new openings of the 2019-2020 ski season. The self-contained village comprises 13 private chalets, each with four master suites; three restaurants serving local Alpine cuisine; a spa with indoor and outdoor pools; and a wellbeing center that offers five serene cabins for consultative, bespoke treatments carried out by a team of specialists.

The Guardsman (London, United Kingdom) – Launching in April 2020

Set to open its doors in spring 2020, The Guardsman will offer the atmosphere, discretion, and personal service associated with a private members’ club. Located on the prestigious Buckingham Gate, the new property offers six residences occupying the top three floors and 53 luxurious guestrooms, close to the Houses of Parliament and Buckingham Palace. Providing guests with a pied-a-terre experience, each residence includes one, two, or three bedrooms, along with spacious living and dining spaces, and fully equipped kitchens. Contemporary interiors incorporate a marble fireplace in the drawing room, chevron parquet flooring, bespoke furniture, and curated artwork. The on-property restaurant, where lunch and dinner reservations are available exclusively to residents and their guests, offers a changing menu created with seasonal produce sourced from select purveyors, London markets, and organic farms.

26 Sunset Villa (Cape Town, South Africa)

An architectural masterpiece that seamlessly blends into the rugged coastline, 26 Sunset Villa is a luxurious retreat set in Cape Town’s exclusive Llandudno suburb. The villa can accommodate up to 12 guests across six contemporary suites featuring floor-to-ceiling windows that open onto private decks with 180-degree views of the ocean. Facilities include a heated outdoor swimming pool, steam room, private cinema, and a fully equipped kitchen in addition to a butler and private chef services to create highly personalised gourmet experiences including Champagne breakfasts, sunset cocktails, and gourmet meals that showcase the best local ingredients and regional dishes.

Marival Distinct Luxury Residences (Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico)

Located in a spectacular setting within Riviera Nayarit along the Pacific Ocean, Marival District Luxury Residences is an all-inclusive resort that puts the utmost importance on bespoke service. The resort’s 162 modern one- to four-bedroom residences, penthouses, and villas are designed to cater to families of all sizes and ages. With a focus on the promotion of adult relaxation, the resort has special adult-only areas, including a swimming pool, and offers unlimited entertainment for children through its vibrant kids’ club complete with game rooms, movie nights, tennis classes, and baby-sitting services.

Other properties to join Preferred Residences in 2019 include – Las Terrazas de Abama (Tenerife, Spain); Ultima Megève (Megève, France); Ultima Crans-Montana (Crans-Montana, Switzerland); Living Cefiro by Stara (Mexico City, Mexico); Marco Beach Ocean Resort (Marco Island, Florida); Locanda Rossa (Capalbio, Italy); JA Oasis Beach Tower (Dubai Marina, Dubai); La Résidence Paris (Paris, France)