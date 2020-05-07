Nilesh Amritkar: Post Covid-19, FBOs have to be more vigilant on the aspects of their Food Safety Management Systems

Read Article

Envirocare Labs has been already working very closely with the HoReCa sector by helping food business operators (FBOs) meet their regulatory testing requirement in Food, Water, Air and Hygiene. In an exclusive interview, Dr Nilesh S Amritkar, managing director, Envirocare Labs speaks about the importance of food safety in the post Covid-19 landscape.

How important is food safety going to be in the post Covid-19 era?

Food safety has always been a very important aspect for every consumer, food business operators (FBOs) and the regulator. But Covid-19 has reintroduced to common man some technical aspects of GMP & GHP such as Social Distancing, Hygiene, Hand Washing technique, sanitiser, disinfection, fumigation, sneezing and coughing good practices etc. It has also helped to reemphasise the concept of health food, fresh food, hot food, drinking enough water etc. Many of us have started to now think not only about food safety but also about food security. People have latched on the concept of ‘no food wastage’ and also sharing the food with the needy. In short Covid-19 has been a great learning for the food sector.

Post Covid-19, the consumer needs of safe, hygienic and nutritious food, should drive the food business operators to be more vigilant on the aspects of their Food Safety Management Systems. This will include stringent monitoring of hygiene using environmental swabs at production area, increased testing for chemical and microbiological contaminants in raw material as well as processed packaged foods. Due to this increased awareness, consumer will be more vigilant on the nutritional label, best before or expiry date, ingredient and label claim etc. Compliance to FSSAI regulations will be on top of mind for all.

Does India have adequate food testing labs? Apart from the FSSAI, what more can the government do to strengthen the food testing infrastructure in the country?

India has more than 200 FSSAI recognised labs across 22 states. Quantity wise the number of labs appear to be good and also spread out across most of the states, but what is important is to have quality and necessary infrastructure to cater to assure safe and nutritious food.

Equally important is to have concept of Centre of Excellence Labs across the country with multiple satellite labs which are primary facilities catering to the local basic safety and quality testing requirements. These multiple satellite labs act as feeder labs to the main Lab. Basic microbiology, hygiene and nutritional testing can be done by these labs and provide quick turnaround time to the food businesses.

The central labs can cater to the high end safety testing requirements such as contaminants and residues of pesticides and heavy metals. Basic testing is a regular daily or weekly activity whereas, contaminants is once in six month regulatory requirement as per FSSR.

Establishing and maintaining centre of excellence labs with full setup to do contaminant and residue testing is a high capex and high skill job also requiring huge number of samples for its feasible operations. We need to realise this important point and focus on encouraging satellite labs with basic facility for quick access to FBOs. It is similar to the concept of multiple small hospitals/clinics to treat basic aliments and emergencies, whereas a central big super speciality hospital caters to critical medical requirements of the region. Both of them have their own set of importance in healthcare.

What role can Envirocare Labs play in the post Covid-19 landscape?

Envirocare Labs has been actively working with the government during Covid-19 lockdown. Our scientist aka corona warriors have been striving hard to support our country’s food supply system in this fight against corona. With support from FSSAI, APEDA and EIC, the lab has extended its technical services to many food business operations involved in the exports, imports as well as domestic food chain.

Our lab has issued a Food Business Operations strategy document for helping MSME and the unorganised food sector to face the challenges post lockdown. This is important for the HoReCa sector as well as multinational food companies as it explains Covid-19 management wrt transmission risk, mitigation strategy, transport delivery controls, retail safety etc., in a lucid pictorial manner. Our lab scientists have come up with supporting the FBOs to undertake disinfection and sanitisation of workplaces, food processing and serving areas etc, so as to experience good hygiene and safe environment post lockdown. We also issue Hygienisation Certificates which help build confidence among employees as well as customers of the FBO.

What services can your company offer the HoReCa sector?

Envirocare Labs has been already working very closely with the HoReCa sector by helping the FBOs to meet their regulatory testing requirement in Food, Water, Air and Hygiene. Our lab undertakes complete microbiological and chemical testing of various food and water samples, including hygiene environmental swabs. Regular monitoring through accredited labs like Envirocare Labs helps the HoReCa FBOs to instil sense of pride and confidence in their safe and quality food. We work closely with the executive chefs, engineering department and the purchase teams of HoReCa to meet their food and environment compliances.

Studies show that frozen foods are going to be a major staple in the post pandemic scenario. In that case what kind of food safety standards will be required to regulate this segment?

Processed foods would certainly be an important contributor to our daily food needs, it has seen growth in the past decade and it will grow exponentially in the next few years. In fact there would also be a sudden surge for foods in QSR and HoReCa sectors. Many of the foodies would unleash their gastronomic greed no sooner things start getting normalised. Consumers will greatly value hygienic processing, superclean environment setups, organic and nutritionally rich foods, health foods, fusion foods, traditional recipes linked to health, would emerge and chefs personal touch would make a big emotional connect.

Thanks to FSSAI, our national food safety standards are already in place, most of it is at par with international standards and harmonised with CODEX. So, not much change, but definitely changes are that its implementation, enforcement, surveillance would get stricter. At the same time we all have realised the value of quality and safety during these horrifying times, so it is expected that self compliance would greatly increase, FBOs would make all efforts to surpass the compliance requirement but also demonstrate and showcase their safe practices. Safety First would become the new normal, and Quality Food would become a brand builder for the FBO.

How many labs does Envirocare Labs have pan India? What is the future footprint?

Envirocare Labs over past 40+ years has been in the forefront of monitoring, analysis, research, training, inspection and audit and has grown into a world class laboratory spread across 50000+ square feet of state-of-the-art instrumentation with 200+ people working in the field of environment, food and consumer product testing, inspection and certification services.

The lab is accredited under ISO 17025 by NABL and is recognised by MoEF, MoFPI, FSSAI, BIS, EIC, APEDA, AGMARK. The lab is also certified for QMS, EMS and OSHAS, is empanelled with World Bank and as 3P Lab with many multinationals. Additional 4000+ square feet satellite lab in Pune is FSSAI recognized and NABL accredited in chemical as well as biological testing in food and environment.

Envirocare undertakes pan India sampling activity and has full offices to meet the customer requirements in Aurangabad, Nashik and Goa. The R&D labs of Envirocare have been supporting US and European customers for their method development – validation and is a partner lab with Agilent Technologies. Envirocare Labs, Centre for Continual Education and Research undertakes various training programmes and is study centre for one year Post Graduate Diploma in Food Safety Quality Management of IGNOU University. Our aim is to increase our footprint of ‘Quality tested in India’ as a global brand.