Poetree Sarovar Portico, Thekkady bags silver award at Greenotels Awards 2019
Latest Updates

Poetree Sarovar Portico, Thekkady bags silver award at Greenotels Awards 2019

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Marking its excellence and environmental initiatives, Poetree Sarovar Portico won Silver in the small format hotel category for its sustainable initiatives for the year at Greenotels Awards 2019.

Greenotels awards demonstrate a hotel’s efforts to develop an environment friendly, sustainable and responsible business. The award was given at a function attended by various prominent personalities from Sustainable tourism.

Commenting on the achievement, Senthil Thangavel, GM, Poetree Sarovar Portico, Thekkady, said, “We are extremely delighted to receive the award and recognition for our efforts for running an environment friendly and sustainable resort. This is our second award for the year after winning “leading Eco-friendly” award early this year at SATA 2019.”

Poetree Sarovar Portico is an exclusive experiential eco-resort that captures the heart and soul of Thekkady. It offers the ultimate widescreen experience – a sweeping, unobstructed view of the silver mountain ridges, wooded valleys and the Periyar Lake. Poetree Sarovar Portico is situated on a mountain at Ottakathalamedu near Thekkady, with a breathtaking view of the Sahyadri Mountains and the Periyar Lake.

