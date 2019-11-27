Poetree Sarovar Portico bags Leading Eco-friendly resort award at South Asian Travel Awards 2019

Poetree Sarovar Portico has bagged the “Leading Eco-friendly resort” award at the prestigious South Asian Travel Awards 2019.

Poetree Sarovar Portico is situated on a mountain at Ottakathalamedu near Thekkady, with a breathtaking view of the Sahyadri Mountains and the Periyar Lake. Perched on a windswept mountaintop and embraced by acres of untouched forest, the resort is an ideal destination for nature and wildlife enthusiasts. It offers the ultimate widescreen experience – a sweeping, unobstructed view of the silver mountain ridges, wooded valleys and the Periyar Lake. The resort’s open roof-top with its commanding 360 degree view is the perfect spot to experience a breath-taking sunrise and sunset.

Commenting on the achievement, Senthil Thangavel, GM, Poetree Sarovar Portico, Thekkady, said, “We are extremely delighted to received third consecutive award from SATA for Poetree after winning the “Leading Wildlife Resort “ in 2018” and “Leading Romantic Resort” in 2017 . The award reinforces Poetree’s position as one of the best resorts in the country.”