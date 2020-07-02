Phuket’s first and only Michelin-starred restaurant PRU to reopen tomorrow

Read Article

In addition to enhanced safety and sanitisation protocols, PRU will reopen with a completely new menu that celebrates even further their eco-system based culinary concept

Trisara Resort will reopen its signature Michelin-starred restaurant PRU for dine-in customers on July 3, 2020. In addition to new safety and sanitisation protocols, PRU will reopen with stronger relations to the local farming and artisan community, an exciting new dinner menu, and gourmet product line available for delivery.

PRU’s Research & Development team took this unprecedented downturn to seek out new agricultural suppliers that promote the maintenance of local biodiversity, as well as assist the local farmers in the selection, protection, and improvement of their produce. As it is crucial to Trisara’s “Dine Good Do Good” philosophy that the resort’s endeavours continue to generate economic growth, local artisans have also recently been employed to create PRU’s new plates and table décor.

Executive Chef Jimmy Ophorst said, “This time has enabled us to further develop our eco-system based culinary approach. Guests can expect new dishes such as Simply Tomatoes served with tomato dashi and tarragon, where all ingredients are sourced just a few kilometers north of PRU, to Wagyu short rib grade 11-12, that is quickly grilled over charcoal and glazed with a beef and apple cider reduction, using ingredients sourced from our partners in Nakhom Phanom.”

In 2018, PRU was the first and only Phuket’s restaurant to win the prestigious Michelin Star as part of the Michelin Guide 2019 Edition. PRU is still the only Michelin-starred restaurant outside Bangkok in Michelin Guide 2020.

Trisara has also introduced “Trisara With You”, a delivery service that provides Zero Waste Gourmet Recipe Boxes filled with locally sourced produce together with a recipe from their award-winning chefs. Tips and tricks on how to responsibly deal with any food waste are also included in the meal-kit, and PRU will have its gourmet product line available on the platform.

As their PRU team was preparing for the re-opening, they launched a pop-up experience at their own farm, Hideaway at PRU JAMPA, giving local families the opportunity to reconnect and de-stress in nature. This pop-up space serving creative bites and natural beverages will remain in operation even after PRU re-opens, with various other Trisara chefs taking over the kitchen providing exciting culinary delights al fresco.

Trisara has implemented numerous updates at PRU to allow for a safe dining experience, including:

Tables and chairs removed in the dining room to further limit restaurant occupancy and allow for physical distancing without detracting from ambience

Tables and chairs reconfigured for increased physical distancing while still offering magnificent ocean views

Restaurant hosts will guide physical distancing at entrances, waiting areas and queues

All surfaces will be sanitised regularly, and UVC sterilisation of entire table setup

QR Code menus will be implemented that enable guests to scan and access on their mobile phones

Strict HACCP guidelines enforced for food preparation, receiving, and storage of all products

Hand sanitiser will be readily available to guests

Face masks are required for staff